"What he's doing is historic": Nikola Jokic tips hat to Joel Embiid's monster season

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic acknowledged the 'historic' season Joel Embiid, his Philadelphia 76ers counterpart, is having. The highly anticipated clash on Saturday between the Nuggets and the 76ers had fans eagerly awaiting the showdown between Jokic and Embiid. Unfortunately, the Cameroonian center withdrew at the last minute due to a knee injury.

The Denver Nuggets beat the Philadelphia 76ers 111-105. Although fans missed the anticipated Jokic versus Embiid matchup, they experienced both athletes share a post-game moment on the court, engaging in a brief chat with smiles.

Asked about what they talked about, Jokic said that he had a candid conversation and expressed his appreciation to Embiid for his contribution to the game.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I asked him how he was," said Jokic about his conversation with Embiid. "If you're a basketball fan, a football fan or an NFL fan, what he's doing is historic, and you have to appreciate that whether you're a Denver fan or whatever."

Expand Tweet

Nikola Jokic ended the game with 26 points, 16 rebounds, seven assists and two steals. He was complemented by Jamal Murray, who tallied 23 points, while Michael Porter Jr. was not too far behind with 20.

What happened the last time Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic faced each other?

In their first meeting this season on Jan. 17, Jokic brought his A-game with 25 points, 19 rebounds and three assists. He also shot 55%, sinking 11 of his 20 shots.

Meanwhile, Embiid had a better performance, with 41 points, 10 assists, seven rebounds and three triples. He also had a good night shooting the ball, going 13-of-22, as Philadelphia won 126-121.

Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic are premier centers, boasting MVP awards among their impressive list of accolades. Playing for different conferences, the Denver Nuggets and Philadelphia 76ers only play twice a year during the regular season.

In the last 10 games the Sixers and Nuggets have played since November 2019, each team has won five times. Their next matchup this season can only happen in the NBA Finals, in a seven-game series.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!