"What I will say is that nobody knows what Kevin Durant is thinking right now" - NBA insider divulges intricate details about the KD-Brooklyn Nets situation

Kevin Durant requested a trade away from the Brooklyn Nets just hours before the NBA free agency. Since then, he's been in trade rumors. The two-time champion has not won a championship with the team but is still the franchise's centerpiece.

It is still unclear on why he requested a trade from the Nets. According to reports, Kevin Durant spoke directly to the owners about wanting out. However, NBA reporter Brian Windhorst believes the organization is not 100% clear about what's going on in Durant's head. During ESPN's "The Get Up," he said:

"What I will say is that nobody knows what Kevin Durant is thinking right now. His communication with teammates and others in the league has been sparse, I don't even think that the Nets Greeny have a 100% understanding of why Kevin asked for a trade, he spoke to the owner Joe Tsai, but I'm not sure if the Nets are 100% on the understanding of it."

Durant is one of the best players in the game. He has averaged 28.7 points per game during his two seasons with the Nets.

Kevin Durant against the Bucks in the playoffs was peak hoops.

Further speaking about Durant's trade request, Windhorst said

So, I think the next step barring a teams change of heart to meet the Nets price, which I don't see at this point in the calendar, I think we're gonna have to hear it from Kevin Durant about how open he is to running it back with the Nets and here we go as everybody breaks for summer, sitting, waiting for that to happen."

Whether or not Durant gets traded to another team is still doubtful.

Why could Kevin Durant have requested a trade away from the Nets?

Boston Celtics v Brooklyn Nets - Game Four

Kevin Durant is one of the most focused players in the NBA. He loves the game and is constantly looking at ways to improve. He has recently suffered a few injuries but remains an elite player.





These Kevin Durant highlights are insane. A 7 footer should not be able to move like this with the basketball.

KD almost single-handedly led the Nets to the Conference Finals during the 2020-21 season. He put up big numbers throughout the 2021-22 season when Kyrie Irving and James Harden were out.

The former MVP joined the Nets alongside his friend Kyrie Irving. They also brought in James Harden to form a "Big 3." Come the playoffs, Durant has been the only player they can count on performing.

Brooklyn Nets Kevin Durant Working out at Mamba Sports Academy

Durant wants to win a few more championships before he retires. He'll need some strong support. Kyrie Irving is a talented player but has missed significant time in recent years and frequently has off-the-court issues.

