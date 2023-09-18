What is Iman Shumpert & Teyana Taylor's net worth? Comparing fortune amassed by celebrity couple after their recent split

Former NBA champion Iman Shumpert gained recent attention after his wife of seven years, singer and actress Teyana Taylor, took to social media to reveal that she and Shumpert had been separated for some time.

Shumpert married Taylor, a singer, actress, dancer and choreographer, in 2016.

Shumpert, who played 10 years in the NBA, boasts a net worth of $30 million, according to Celebritynetworth.com. Since entering the NBA in 2011, he has competed for various teams including the New York Knicks, Cleveland Cavaliers, Sacramento Kings, Houston Rockets and Brooklyn Nets.

In the NBA, Shumpert has earned a total of $48,605,237 through his contracts. His most substantial contract was signed with the Cavaliers in 2015, a four-year agreement worth $40 million.

Meanwhile, Taylor has a net worth of $5 million, according to the same website.

Taylor inked a record contract with Pharrell Williams' Star Trak Entertainment subsidiary back in 2005, and she introduced herself on the national stage through her participation in MTV's “My Super Sweet 16.”

In 2012, she joined Kanye West's GOOD Music label, collaborating with fellow artists like Omarion, Chris Brown and Usher along the way.

In 2017, Taylor, alongside Guapo, Matthew Pasterisa, Jae Blaze and Fonzworth Bentley, collectively won an MTV Video Music Award for Best Choreography for their work on Kanye West's "Fade." In 2020, she received the title of Video Director of the Year at both the BET Awards and the BET Hip Hop Awards.

In 2018, the couple purchased a residence in the Studio City neighborhood of Los Angeles, which spans approximately 5,700 square feet, for close to $3 million.

This impressive home boasts five bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms, a top-of-the-line kitchen, a movie theater, a luxurious spa-style bathroom and a swimming pool.

They decided to list the property for sale in August 2020, with an asking price of $3.695 million.

Iman Shumpert and Teyana Taylor still on good terms despite split

In her post, Taylor expressed that she and Shumpert, the father of their daughters Iman "Junie" Tayla Shumpert Jr. and Rue Rose Shumpert, were still on friendly terms.

"Iman and I are separated and have been for a while. To be 1000% clear, 'infidelity' ain't one of the reasons for our departure," she said.

"We are still the best of friends, great business partners and are one hell of a team when it comes to co-parenting our 2 beautiful children. Most importantly we are FAMILY & in the 10yrs together, 7yrs married we ain't ever played with or about THAT,” she added.

Shumpert has not yet made any statements regarding the separation.