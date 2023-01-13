What are Jae Crowder's contract details with Phoenix Suns for NBA season 2022-23 as tensions between them continue to grow

Jae Crowder's contract has become a big topic of conversation as the trade deadline gets closer. He has not played a game this season, and many anticipate the veteran forward to find a new team soon.

After disagreements with the Phoenix Suns regarding his role, Crowder decided to sit out until he's moved to a new team. The front office granted this wish, and continue to seek a trade that benefits them.

Luckily for the Suns or any suitor, Jae Crowder's contract is in its final year. He signed a three-year, $29.1 million deal prior to the 2020-21 campaign. This year, Crowder is owed just over 10 million dollars.

Before this standoff with the team, Crowder was a key addition for Phoenix. Fresh off going to the NBA Finals with the Miami Heat, he helped the Suns attain a similar goal. In his two seasons with Phoenix, Crowder averaged 9.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game.

Jae Crowder's contract makes him perfect trade candidate

One thing that the Phoenix Suns have going for them in this situation is Jae Crowder's contract is enticing to a lot of teams. Not only is it expiring, but a reasonable salary point as well. This should allow a trade to get done rather easily from a financial standpoint.

There have been numerous rumors regarding Crowder throughout the season. One of the teams interested in acquiring him is the Milwaukee Bucks. They likely feel he can bring a similar element to the lineup that P.J. Tucker did a few seasons ago.

In the coming weeks, the Suns should be doing everything they can to move Jae Crowder's contract. Having that money and roster spot go towards nothing is starting to hurt them in a big way.

The Suns (21-20) have struggled to win games recently. They are 2-8 in their last 10 games and sit in seventh in the West. Devin Booker is also currently sidelined due to injury.

The biggest thing for Phoenix is staying afloat until they can get Booker. One way they can do that is by finding a trade partner for Crowder. If they can get a rotational piece or two back in a deal, it should help fill the void a little.

Given that he is a 3-and-D forward with playoff experience, finding a team to take Crowder before the deadline should be an easy task.

Poll : 0 votes