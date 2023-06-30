What was Jalen Rose's salary with ESPN? Contract details and more explored

Former NBA player Jalen Rose was one of ESPN’s biggest names, but the network let the analyst go on Friday as part of a massive round of layoffs to save money.

Cutting Rose reportedly will reportedly save the network $3 million per year.

Rose was a co-host on "NBA Countdown" and had been co-host of "Jalen & Jacoby." He contributed to the pregame and halftime shows during the network’s coverage of the NBA FInals and playoffs.

Why was Rose let go from ESPN?

Jalen Rose got the contract promotion to his millionaire salary when he was named a co-host of ESPN’s “Get Up” morning show. Rose was then transferred after the network made Mike Greenberg the solo host of the program.

Rose saw his role diminish further when his daily show and podcast “Jalen & Jacoby” was canceled. The show ended in late 2022.

Rose had been with ESPN for more than a decade. He was their top NBA show analyst for years. The company decided he was making too much on his contract for his diminished role.

The network laid off more than 20 on-air personalities as part of budget cuts by its mother company Disney. NBA analyst Jeff Van Gundy was also let go.

Rose played in the NBA from 1994 until 2007 for the Denver Nuggets, Indiana Pacers, Chicago Bulls, Toronto Raptors, New York Knicks and Phoenix Suns.

He made plenty of money on the court as well, totaling $102 million in career earnings. He earned more than $10 million per season in his final six seasons.

He made a career high $15.6 million with the Raptors in the 2005-06 season. He averaged 14.3 points per game in his career.

Rose gained fame as a member of the "Fab Five" at the University of Michigan. The five freshmen are credited with changing culture in college basketball. He led the team his freshman year with 17.6 ppg.

Rose will likely stay in the media. He currently has a contract with the New York Post where he hosts a podcast and writes a weekly column.

