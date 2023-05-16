What are Jamal Murray's contract details with Denver Nuggets? Salary, duration and more

Jamal Murray of the Denver Nuggets has been one of his team's best players, aside from two-time MVP Nikola Jokic, of course. The Canadian guard was picked seventh by the Nuggets in 2016 and has remained with the team since then.

Murray will be in Denver for a few more seasons as he signed a five-year, $170 million maximum extension in 2019. The contract started to take back in the 2020-21 season and goes through the 2024-25 season. The 6-foot-4 guard will be an unrestricted free agent in the 2025 offseason.

Jamal Murray has agreed to a five-year, $170M max contract extension with the Nuggets.

According to Spotrac, Murray is earning around $33.4 million this season. Next season, he'll earn $36 million and will be the final year of his deal with the Nuggets.

Jamal Murray's scoring will be key to the Nuggets getting the Game 1 win

Phoenix Suns vs. Denver Nuggets

The Nuggets are back in the Western Conference finals after losing in the first and second rounds in the previous years. With Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. healthy, they have a shot at beating the LA Lakers in a seven-game-series.

Murray has always been a big-time performer in the postseason. Thanks to his scoring talents, he's been able to help Jokic win significant games in his young career. In the NBA bubble in 2020, he showed everyone that he's capable of scoring in bunches in a tough playoff series.

Against the Utah Jazz, Murray scored 50 points two times in the series. In Game 4, he scored 50 points but that wasn't enough to lead the Nuggets to victory. In Game 6, he had another 50-point performance, giving the team ample momentum to win the series.

In their upcoming re-match against the Lakers, his scoring will be needed by the team. This is the first season in which everyone on the Nuggets' roster is healthy and has a chance at winning the title for the first time.

Experts choose the Nuggets to win the series

It looks like the experts see something about the Nuggets that most fans do. According to a recent poll on which team will advance to the NBA Finals, ESPN has chosen Denver to win the series, but not by a lot.

The Odds for the lakers and nuggets and very close. Going to be a great series

Based on the poll, the Nuggets have a 52% of winning the series, which isn't a lot. But it's still a significant number for experts to share.

