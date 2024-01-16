What did James Dolan do? Knicks owner's alleged sexual assault & trafficking lawsuit explored 

New York Knicks owner James Dolan, who has a history of controversies is being sued for sexual assault and trafficking, according to amNewYork's Joe Pantorno on Tuesday.

The lawsuit accuses Dolan of sexually assaulting and trafficking a masseuse, Kellye Croft. She was originally brought in to be a masseuse for Eagles lead singer Glenn Frey. However, Dolan started to play his hand in getting in touch with Croft as the lawsuit stated that he was the funding source of the band's tours.

Instead of continuing to work for Frey, she was then "unlawfully trafficked" by James Dolan with the help of Eagles producer Irving Azoff, according to the lawsuit. Additionally, Dolan and Azoff were also mentioned alongside film producer Harvey Weinstein, who is serving a 39-year prison sentence for multiple sex crimes.

According to the lawsuit, Kellye Croft was sexually assaulted by Weinstein for denying him a naked massage. Croft also accused Dolan of being aware of the film producer's history.

James Dolan has denied all of Croft's allegations.

Who is Kellye Croft? Looking at person who filed lawsuit against James Dolan

Aside from the lawsuit that she filed, who is Kellye Croft? She is a self-employed licensed massage therapist who was born in Nashville, Tennessee.

Regarding her lawsuit, she also issued this statement, as per amNewYork's Joe Pantorno:

"I have suffered so profoundly because of what James Dolan and Harvey Weinstein did to me years ago, and it was not an easy decision to come forward and seek justice. But for me, to truly address my trauma, I need to seek accountability.

"James Dolan manipulated me, brought me to California to abuse me, and then set me up for a vicious attack by Weinstein. My hope is that my lawsuit will force Dolan to acknowledge what he did to me and to take responsibility for the harm he has caused."

Representing Croft are Wigdor LLP attorneys Douglas H. Wigdor and Meredith A. Firetog, the Law Office of Kevin Mintzer, P.C.'s Kevin Mintzer and Laura L. Koistinen and Gerard Bengali, APC's Omar H. Bengali.

Meanwhile, Dolan, a former member of the NBA's Board of Governors Committee, is being represented by E. Danya Perry.

