What are Jaylen Brown's Ramadan stats in 2024? Looking at Celtics All-Star's performance while fasting

Jaylen Brown is having one of his most complete seasons in his eighth season with the Boston Celtics. The shooting guard is among the NBA players who observe Ramadan. Given the challenge of fasting during Ramadan, the Celtics forward has maintained himself in that span.

So what are Brown's Ramadan stats in 2024?

Category Stats Points 26.0 Rebounds 5.3 Assists 3.0

His first game during Ramadan was on March 11, 2024, when the Celtics went up against the Portland Trail Blazers. In that road game, Brown had 27 points (13-of-29 shooting), six rebounds and five assists. His excellent outing helped his team win 121-99.

He would then have his highest-scoring outing during Ramadan on March 14, 2024, when the Celtics faced the Suns. The superstar guard dropped 37 points (14-of-23 shooting, including 5-of-9 from 3-point range), five rebounds, three assists and two steals. The Celtics won that game 127-112.

Aside from his explosive shotmaking, Brown has improved his decision-making skills. From a half-court offensive possession to making the right counters to a double team, Brown has taken that next leap in his craft.

His defensive ability has also reached another level compared to the past season. The Celtics star has always been regarded as a good defender. However, he has also shown versatility and willingness to guard an opposing team's best defender, while coming out on top.

Brown had his final game during Ramadan on March 30, 2024, when the Celtics defeated the New Orleans Pelicans 104-92. He dropped 17 points (6-of-16 shooting, including 3-of-4 from beyond the arc), seven rebounds and six assists in that game.

Jaylen Brown talked about participating in Ramadan

Speaking with NBC Sports Boston's Abby Chin, Jaylen Brown said he is honored to be part of a community that observes Ramadan.

"It's an amazing time of the year," Brown said. "It's a bunch of people all over the world who participate, and I'm just one of those people who just kind of falls in line. It's an amazing month to celebrate. It's about your strength, your focus. Receiving those clarities is something that I've enjoyed participating in over the years."

Brown clarified he hadn't struggled with adjusting his body during Ramadan. Given the demands and responsibilities of playing in the NBA at an elite level, he adapted.

He also considers himself privileged, where he acknowledges the value and growth of his mind and body becoming one. Brown doesn't see Ramadan as a challenge for his physical nature. He considers it a blessing that strengthens one's faith and beliefs.