What are Jaylen Brown's stats against Miami Heat?

Jaylen Brown has been a vital piece for the Boston Celtics as they look to get back to the NBA Finals. The last obstacle in their way is a familiar foe in the Miami Heat. Here is a breakdown of the All-Star forward's play against them this year.

During the regular season, Jaylen Brown had great success against the Miami Heat. In three matchups, he averaged 30.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 4.3 assists. On top of that, he shot 57.6% from the field and 40% from beyond the arc.

Brown's best performance against Miami came on the second leg of a mini-series back in early December. He ended the night with 37 points, 14 rebounds, and five assists. However, the Heat went on to win the game by four.

In Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals, Brown did a little bit of everything for the Boston Celtics. He was the team's second-leading scorer with 22 points to go along with nine rebounds and five assists.

How has Jaylen Brown performed against the Miami Heat in the playoffs?

As mentioned before, this is not the first time Jaylen Brown has squared off against the Miami Heat in the playoffs. The Boston Celtics faced Jimmy Butler and company last year in the conference finals as well.

The 2022 Eastern Conference finals went seven games, with the Celtics advancing. In that sereis, Brown averaged 24.1 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 3.0 assists.

Before last year the last time Boston and Miami faced off in the postseason was during the NBA bubble. That time, the Heat won the series in six games before losing to the LA Lakers in the finals. During that series, Brown posted averages of 23.2 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 2.8 assists.

Overall, Brown has had some success against the Heat this year and in the past. This is good as they'll need a strong series from him if they want to get back to the finals for a second-straight season.

