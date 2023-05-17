What are Jayson Tatum's stats against Miami Heat?

Jayson Tatum's statistics against the Miami Heat throughout his career have been put under the microscope ahead of the Celtics' Eastern Conference finals matchup. The two teams have played numerous times throughout his career, with the Celtics eliminating the Heat in a seven-game Eastern finals last year.

Before that, Boston and Miami matched up in the 2020 NBA bubble, where the Heat topped the Celtics in six games in the Eastern finals. With the series set to tip off on Wednesday, let's take a look at Tatum's status against the Heat.

Tatum has squared off with the Heat 19 times in the regular season and 13 times in the playoffs. In the regular season, he has averaged 22.5 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. In the playoffs, he has averaged 25.7 ppg, 9.0 rpg and 5.9 apg.

Despite his struggles so far this postseason, including notable stretches where he has been unable to get going in the first half, his postseason stats are impressive.

When looking at the Celtics' Eastern Conference finals matchup with the Heat, fans could be in for improved production from the young star.

Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat: Game 7

Jayson Tatum's stats this postseason heading into Game 1 in Boston

In the 2023 playoffs, Jayson Tatum is averaging more points, rebounds and assists per game than his career postseason averages. After a six-game series against the Atlanta Hawks and a seven-game series against the Philadelphia 76ers, Tatum's averages are through the roof.

Over 13 games played, Tatum is averaging 28.2 ppg, 10.6 rpg and 5.2 apg over 39.5 minutes. On the defensive end, Tatum is averaging 1.1 steals and 1.2 blocks per game, proving his impact doesn't stop on offense.

Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers

With a big rematch against the Miami Heat set to tip off on Wednesday night, Tatum said:

"A team that we're extremely familiar with, third time in four years playing them in the playoffs. They're a very well-coached team. They compete with the best of them. They play hard. They defend. They make plays. They figure out a way to win games."

Ahead of Game 1, the Boston Celtics are overwhelming favorites to win the game, with the current odds having the team as a -360 favorite. On the flip side, the Miami Heat sit as +290 underdogs, meaning a $100 bet on the Heat would win $290.

