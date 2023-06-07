What are Jeff Green's contract details with Nuggets? Salary, duration & more 

On August 12, 2021, Jeff Green's contract was a two-year, $9,000,000 signed deal with the Denver Nuggets. His contract has an average salary of $4,500,000. Jeff Green's contract also makes him eligible to be an unrestricted free agent by this year's summer.

During the 2021-22 season, Green's contract had a 4.00% pct of the league cap. He averaged 10.3 points per game (52.4% shooting, including 31.5% from 3-point range). Jeff Green is a veteran presence for the Nuggets while providing another scoring option for the bench unit.

Even during the previous season with the Brooklyn Nets, he proved to be a valuable asset for the team. The Nets experienced several injuries in the regular season. For the Nets, he averaged 11.0 PPG (49.2% shooting, including 41.2% from 3-point range).

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

During the first round of the 2022 playoffs against the Warriors, Green averaged 3.8 PPG (35.3% shooting, including 37.5% from 3-point range).

In the 2022-23 season, Green exercised his player option of $4.5 million with the Denver Nuggets. His contract had a 3.64% pct of league cap for the season. Green also averaged 7.8 PPG (48.8% shooting). In the Nuggets' postseason run, Jeff Green is averaging 4.2 PPG (40.4% shooting).

Comparing Jeff Green's contract amongst other Nuggets players

Green's contract is ranked eighth-highest among the rest of the players on the Denver Nuggets' payroll.

Nikola Jokic is at the top spot as he signed a five-year, $272,020,000 contract on July 8, 2022. Jokic also has an average salary of $54,404,000 in his deal.

At second highest is the team's second star, Jamal Murray. Murray signed a five-year, $158,253,000 on July 24, 2019. Murray also has an average salary of $31, 650,600.

Despite missing half of the 2021-22 season due to an ACL injury, Jamal Murray has bounced back big time this season. He finished the 2022-23 season averaging 20.0 PPG (45.4% shooting, including 39.8% from 3-point range) and 6.2 APG. He has been electric in this year's playoffs, averaging 27.0 PPG (48.0% shooting, including 39.1% from 3-point range), 6.6 APG, and 5.4 RPG.

Jeff Green's value with the Denver Nuggets

Despite only being the eighth-highest earner on the roster, this team needed Green to fulfill their goal of making the Finals. He has been in the league for 19 seasons while playing for several teams throughout his career.

Playing with the likes of LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, James Harden, Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett, etc., has added to his veteran leadership as a player.

Even if he can't provide on a nightly basis the athleticism he had back in the day, his presence in the locker room as a vocal leader has proven to be beneficial.

Poll : 0 votes