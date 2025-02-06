What is Jimmy Butler's contract with Warriors? Latest as newly traded star signs extension

  • home icon
By Arhaan Raje
Modified Feb 06, 2025 01:41 GMT
Jimmy Butler had been traded to the Golden State Warriors in a five-team trade, including the Miami Heat, Detroit Pistons, Utah Jazz and Toronto Raptors. The Warriors parted ways with Andrew Wiggins, Dennis Schroder, Kyle Anderson and Lindy Waters III with a protected first-round pick. Wiggins is the only player the Heat retained while Schroder was shipped to Utah, Anderson to Toronto and Waters to Detroit.

Several reports suggested Butler won't sign an extension with any team other than the Suns. However, the newly traded superstar made a U-turn on that decision. Butler has reportedly declined his player option for the 2025-26 season worth $52.4 million and signed a two-year deal worth $121 million with the Warriors, as per ESPN's Shams Charania and Brian Windhorst.

He will earn $60.5 million annually and become one of the top 10 paid players in the 2025-26 season.

