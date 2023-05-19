What are Joel Embiid's contract details with Philadelphia 76ers? Salary, duration and more

While things might not look good for the Philadelphia 76ers right now, they still have Joel Embiid. The franchise is in good shape as the All-Star center is signed long-term with the organization.

Next season, Joel Embiid will begin a four-year, $210 million deal. The next three years are guarenteed, and the final year is a player option. If he accepts that option, he'll be under contract through the 2026-2027 season.

As for his salary, it is expected to increase throughout the life of the contract. Embiid will be paid just under $47 million in 2023-24, with it slowly growing from there. The final year of his conract is an option for $58.1 million.

Embiid continues to grow his game, and finally cemented himself as one of the top players in the NBA. With the MVP secured, his only mission is to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to a championship.

