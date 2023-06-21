What is Jonathan Kuminga's height? Latest rumors suggest Warriors forward has crossed 7 ft

Jonathan Kuminga is listed at 6-foot-7 on the Golden State Warriors roster. His name trended on Twitter as rumors sprouted that the 20-year-old has hit a late growth spurt.

It was soon trending on Twitter that Kuminga is now 7-foot-2 and has grown an astounding seven inches. Multiple posts claimed the young player hit the towering new height mark. Of course, the internet is not always trustworthy.

The initial rumors were sparked by an unverified Twitter account that claimed to have quoted Moses Moody. The tweet claimed Moody said Kuminga had grown since last season. Moody is also a Warrior.

“I’m not lying. He’s tall as f**k now,” Moody allegedly said according to the tweet.

The owner of the Twitter account came out and said it was all a parody. He said he made up the quote and that Kuminga has not actually reached any new heights on the measuring tape.

What did Andre Iguodala say about Kuminga?

Warriors veteran Andre Iguodala joined in on the fun. He tweeted that he saw Kuminga and he was in fact 7-foot-2.

If Kuminga was in fact that tall, he would be taller than Nikola Jokic, Joel Embiid, and Kevin Durant.

The internet took the fake news even further, tweeting out photoshopped pictures of Kuminga blown up to appear bigger than his teammates. He was placed in a picture humorously towering over teammate Jordan Poole.

It soon became a trend to photoshop other NBA players to appear larger. Many started tweeting that other young stars like LaMelo Ball and Peyton Watson had also suddenly crossed 7 feet.

ESPN’s NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins seemed to fall for the internet rumor. He appeared on SportsCenter and cited Kuminga’s “growth spurt” while giving a serious analysis of the Warriors' future.

Awful Announcing @awfulannouncing Kendrick Perkins fell for the viral Twitter joke that 6'7" Jonathan Kuminga has sprouted to 7'2". Kendrick Perkins fell for the viral Twitter joke that 6'7" Jonathan Kuminga has sprouted to 7'2". 💀 https://t.co/frW5W9gLTx

Kuminga, a highly touted five-star recruit, made the decision to forgo college and joined the G League Ignite for a season. His impressive performance led to his selection as the seventh overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft by the Warriors.

He played in 70 games during his rookie season and helped the team win the 2022 championship. In his second year with the Warriors, he continued to contribute with an improved scoring average of 9.9 points per game in 67 games played.

