What are Jordan Poole's contract details with Warriors? Salary, duration, and more

With the Golden State Warriors and the LA Lakers battling in the second round of the NBA Playoffs, let's take a look at Jordan Poole's contract.

This past offseason, on the heels of Poole and the Warriors winning the NBA championship, the team offered him a big contract extension. Jordan Poole's contract is worth $128,000,000 over four years and sees him earn an average salary of $32,000,000 annually.

This year, Poole earned $27,455,357. That amount will increase every year until he earns $34,044,642 in the final year of his contract. Per Jordan Poole's contract, he will become an unrestricted free agent in 2027.

Reason behind Jordan Poole’s contract extension

After spending two years with the Golden State Warriors, Jordan Poole had a breakout year last season as he averaged career highs across the board. At the time, his 18.5 points per game marked a career high for the young guard, while his 44.8% from the field marked another career high.

In addition, Poole improved on his three-point shooting percentage, and his free throw percentage while playing almost double the amount of minutes per game as the previous year. After the Golden State Warriors won the NBA championship, Poole was poised for a big extension.

Of course, then an incident during the offseason with Draymond Green cast doubt on his return given that the outspoken vet had punched Poole in practice. Despite that, the team proceeded to offer Poole the extension, and enter the season with both men.

This year, Poole has proven that he’s worth the money the Warriors have offered him. In addition to averaging a career-high 20.4 points per game, he’s improved on his playmaking, averaging a career-high 4.5 assists per game while playing in all 82 games. Given his production in the regular season, and the postseason, it’s clear that Poole seems to be an integral part of the Warriors’ future plans going forward.

Currently, Poole and the Warriors are looking to bounce back from a nearly insurmountable 3-1 deficit in hopes of going back-to-back in the NBA Finals. Game 5 is set to take place on Wednesday, with the Warriors back at home.

