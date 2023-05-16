What is Josh Hart's contract details with Knicks? Salary, Duration and more

The New York Knicks' incredible season might have ended in disappointment, but their future seems bright, especially with the potential veteran wing Josh Hart. Several NBA executives believe it is inevitable that Hart will become a free agent this summer.

The estimated market value for Hart during this upcoming summer’s free agency period is expected to be around $15-$18 million annually according to various sources and Hart's anticipated decision to turn down his player option worth $12.96 million in favor of re-signing with the Knicks has been widely reported.

This move has gained support from not only the executives but also numerous individuals around the league. Hart's contributions to the team cannot be understated. During the 2023 NBA Playoffs, he has been averaging 12.1 points, 8.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 1.0 steal per game.

The most notable performance of his career came during the 2021–22 season when he played for The Blazers and had an incredible average of 19.9 points per game.

Josh Hart Contract: Knicks Look to Secure His Future

Indiana Pacers v New York Knicks

The fact that Josh Hart was going to be in their list of potential trades during an off-season did not deter The Knicks from making well-informed deals, and to fulfill their end of the deal they sent over a 2023 first-round pick along with Cam Reddish who did not get many opportunities to play during his stint at New York. The success of this trade is already evident for the Knicks.

Hart's current deal with the Knicks is worth $12.96 million. The intention of both parties is most likely to get together and create a new contract that fairly compensates Hart for his contribution to their accomplishments and reflects accordingly in current markets.

The Knicks won their next nine games after bringing in Hart on February 9th, and he precisely epitomizes the values most crucial to coach Tom Thibodeau's playing style, which includes traits like hard work, selflessness, and tenacious defense.

Throughout the regular season, the Knicks boasted a solid 17-8 record with Josh Hart on the roster. He played a significant role in their first-round series victory over the Cavaliers, showcasing his value to the team.

Hart's decision on whether to exercise his player option must be made by June 24. Having played for four different teams in his first five years in the league, Josh Hart is seeking a permanent home. Being a Northeast native from Silver Spring, Maryland, he has expressed a preference for staying in New York City.

