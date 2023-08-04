What is Josh Jackson accused of? Looking at former Suns guard's latest civil suit controversy

Former Phoenix Suns guard Josh Jackson finds himself in a controversial civil suit. Jackson was the No. 4 pick in the 2017 draft. He made a solid start to his career, averaging 13.5 points in his rookie year and 11.5 points in his sophomore season with Phoenix before being traded to Memphis.

He played with their G-League affiliate for most of his stint there before finding a consistent role with Detroit the following year in 2020-21, where he averaged a career-high 13.4 points. Jackson got traded to the Kings midseason in 2021-22. He didn't get many opportunities there, either, eventually seeing his NBA career fade away.

“John Lauro, the attorney helming the sprawling criminal defense of former President Donald Trump, has recently taken up a civil rape lawsuit against… pic.twitter.com/7BITGIyAAQ A woman has accused Josh Jackson of sexually assaulting her after they met at a 2022 Super Bowl party in New York, per @Sportico“John Lauro, the attorney helming the sprawling criminal defense of former President Donald Trump, has recently taken up a civil rape lawsuit against… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

He signed with Toronto last offseason and Sacramento earlier in January but now finds himself without a team. Amid his struggles to find an NBA job, Josh Jackson is dealing with a civil lawsuit accusing him of sexual assault.

A woman he met at a 2022 Super Bowl party has filed the suit. Jackson isn't facing any criminal investigation yet. He's reportedly being represented by John Lauro, who also represents former United States President Donald Trump.

Josh Jackson's NBA future doesn't look promising

Josh Jackson's NBA dreams could well be over after a five-year stint. The former lottery pick is in another significant controversy with a sexual assault lawsuit. Four years ago, Jackson got accused of getting his infant daughter high on marijuana.

The mother of his daughter said she smelled marijuana on the infant as Jackson smoked the drug with the infant around him. According to the mother, their baby daughter was high twice. Jackson denied those accusations, saying:

"The people in this house will tell you I don’t do that when she’s around or before I see her, so say what you want."

Jackson's attorney at the time issued a statement, saying:

"Josh Jackson categorically denies these defamatory and deeply upsetting allegations. He would never endanger the well-being of his daughter or any other child. Period. We look forward to clearing Josh’s name as swiftly as possible and continuing to pursue justice for his daughter."

Josh Jackson still managed to land on an NBA team at the time. However, those chances seem bleak at this point. He didn't impress much with his play on the court, and the new sexual assault suit only makes it difficult for him to continue pursuing his NBA dream. The 2021-22 season could be the last of what we saw from the former Suns guard in the league.

