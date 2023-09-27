What are Jusuf Nurkic's contract details with Phoenix Suns? Salary, duration, and other details explored

Jusuf Nurkic has been traded to the Phoenix Suns as part of a massive multi-team trade that landed Deandre Ayton in Portland and Damian Lillard in Milwaukee. The trade was a shocking one after months of speculation regarding how the Damian Lillard-Portland Trail Blazers standoff would finally end. But what does it mean for the Phoenix Suns, who have now acquired Jusuf Nurkic?

Nurkic recently signed a four-year extension with the Blazers worth $70 million over four years. The contract puts the Bosnian center at an average salary of $17.5 million per year, with all $70 million of the contract guaranteed as well. Currently, Nurkic is heading into the second year of that extension.

Last year, he was paid $15,625,000 for his season with the Trail Blazers, with the amount increasing this year to $16,875,000, which will now be paid by the Suns. After this season, the amount will again go up for the 2024-25 season, which will see Nurkic paid $18,125,000.

The 2025-26 season will be the final year on Jusuf Nurkic's contract, and will see him earn $19,375,000 before hitting free agency at 32 years of age for the 2026-27 season.

Looking at Jusuf Nurkic's recent play with the Portland Trail Blazers

Heading into this offseason, fans were aware of the fact that Deandre Ayton was likely on the chopping block in Phoenix. When the team parted ways with coach Monty Williams, there was talk of Ayton potentially sticking around.

Despite that, the latest move now brings in a veteran big man in Nurkic, who was recently used as the secondary option to Damian Lillard in Portland. The question regarding Nurkic, however, is whether or not he's able to stay healthy.

Last season he played in just 52 games after being shut down for the season in late March with plantar fasciitis in his foot. The season before he played in just 56 games, dealing with lower body injuries that sidelined him repeatedly.

Prior to that, during the 2020-21 season, Jusuf Nurkic played in just 37 games after returning from a season-ending injury during the 2019-20 season that saw him play just eight games.

While his numbers were consistent, and impressive prior to his injury, and even in the time since returning, his availability seems to be a question. Over the past three seasons, he has played in a total of 145 games, while, in contrast, Deandre Ayton played in 194.

With the NBA season set to tip off in October, only time will tell whether or not the Suns are able to make a big return to the NBA Finals.