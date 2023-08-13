What is Kevin Willis' net worth? Former NBA champion’s Spurs’ jersey collection allegedly stolen

Kevin Willis is a one-time NBA All-Star who is in the headlines following a heist involving around $100,000 worth of jerseys he had collected.

Willis was a first-round pick in the 1984 NBA draft who went on to have a successful career. He's one of five men who have played 21 NBA seasons, even after missing two seasons. He also won a championship in 2003 as a backup with the San Antonio Spurs.

The Spurs' roster was comprised of names like David Robinson, Tim Duncan, Manu Ginobili, Tony Parker and Steve Kerr.

As a basketball aficionado, Willis maintained a collection of jerseys of which a set of 10 of his Spurs title uniforms belonging to esteemed teammates was also a part. However, it was this set of jerseys that stood for their successful time together that was stolen from a storage facility, according to TMZ.

Kevin Willis' net worth is estimated to be between $1 million and $5 million according to various sources. The big man had amassed $30 million in career earnings.

Kevin Willis earned around $3.4 million while contributing to the San Antonio Spurs

Kevin Willis, right, with the San Antonio Spurs

Willis earned himself quite the bag, considering the era he played in. As a solid contributor for most of his teams, this was well deserved too.

Willis was a key starter, along with Dominique Wilkins, on a powerful and exciting Atlanta Hawks team that was overshadowed by the Boston Celtics, Detroit Pistons and then the Chicago Bulls.

While his biggest annual salary was around $3.6 million, during his time with the Miami Heat, a veteran Willis managed to earn around the same figure during his time at San Antonio.

The $100k in jerseys, which could be worth more in the future, is quite the loss. The emotional value attached adds to the loss, despite Willis' $5 million-ish net worth.

