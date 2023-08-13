What is Kevin Willis' net worth? Former NBA champion’s Spurs’ jersey collection allegedly stolen

Basketball
By Achyuth Jayagopal
Modified Aug 13, 2023 18:20 GMT
Former NBA Champion Kevin Willis
Kevin Willis is a one-time NBA All-Star who is in the headlines following a heist involving around $100,000 worth of jerseys he had collected.

Willis was a first-round pick in the 1984 NBA draft who went on to have a successful career. He's one of five men who have played 21 NBA seasons, even after missing two seasons. He also won a championship in 2003 as a backup with the San Antonio Spurs.

The Spurs' roster was comprised of names like David Robinson, Tim Duncan, Manu Ginobili, Tony Parker and Steve Kerr.

As a basketball aficionado, Willis maintained a collection of jerseys of which a set of 10 of his Spurs title uniforms belonging to esteemed teammates was also a part. However, it was this set of jerseys that stood for their successful time together that was stolen from a storage facility, according to TMZ.

Kevin Willis' net worth is estimated to be between $1 million and $5 million according to various sources. The big man had amassed $30 million in career earnings.

Kevin Willis earned around $3.4 million while contributing to the San Antonio Spurs

Kevin Willis, right, with the San Antonio Spurs
Kevin Willis, right, with the San Antonio Spurs

Willis earned himself quite the bag, considering the era he played in. As a solid contributor for most of his teams, this was well deserved too.

Willis was a key starter, along with Dominique Wilkins, on a powerful and exciting Atlanta Hawks team that was overshadowed by the Boston Celtics, Detroit Pistons and then the Chicago Bulls.

While his biggest annual salary was around $3.6 million, during his time with the Miami Heat, a veteran Willis managed to earn around the same figure during his time at San Antonio.

The $100k in jerseys, which could be worth more in the future, is quite the loss. The emotional value attached adds to the loss, despite Willis' $5 million-ish net worth.

