What did Kimesha Williams do? Kawhi Leonard's sister's prison sentence explored

LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard's sister Kimesha Williams recently made the headlines. Williams was sentenced to life without parole for murdering 84-year-old woman Afaf Assad in 2019. Reports say that Williams and Candace Townsell fatally injured Assad at the Pechanga Resort Casino in Southern California.

Reports say the motive behind the murder was to rob Assad, who had $1000 in her purse. Williams followed the victim into the bathroom and committed the murder while Townsell looked out. Meanwhile, a woman in another stall heard a loud thud.

Williams and Townsell were spotted fleeing the scene. Assad was found bleeding on the floor. She died four days later after being diagnosed with a fractured skull.

Kimesha Williams denied her involvement at the time, saying (via The Press-Enterprise):

"I am so sorry for your loss. I have been praying for you and your family every day. I am not responsible for the death of Mrs. Assad. Although the courts have found me guilty of the charges, we all know the truth, and that there is one judge, and that is God, and that he knows the truth."

However, Williams and Townsell were found guilty in February 2023 of first-degree murder and elder abuse. Williams and Townsell were also found guilty of stealing at a casino. They were banned from entering the venue.

News about Kimesha Williams couldn't have come at a worse time for Kawhi Leonard

Kawhi Leonard is currently out of the 2023 NBA Playoffs' first-round series between the LA Clippers and Phoenix Suns. He suffered a right knee sprain in Game 1 but managed to play Game 2. However, he has missed the last two games. The Clippers are down 1-3 and are staring at another early exit from the playoffs during Kawhi's era.

Leonard has struggled heavily with injuries since joining the team. He missed the entire 2021-22 NBA season. Kawhi returned to play 52 games. Just when it looked like the Clippers had a legitimate shot at winning the chip with Leonard healthy, he suffered another setback.

It's unclear whether Leonard shared a close bond with his sister Kimesha Williams, but unfortunate news regarding family is always disheartening.

It's unclear whether Leonard shared a close bond with his sister Kimesha Williams, but unfortunate news regarding family is always disheartening. The Clippers star has also been on the victim's side before.

In 2008, Kawhi Leonard lost his father, Mark, to a drive-by shooting incident. Leonard was still in college at the time. His father's loss was a major blow for him as he played a significant role in Kawhi's basketball journey as a budding athlete.

