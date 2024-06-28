Kyle Filipowski was selected by the Utah Jazz at No. 32 on Day 2 of the 2024 NBA Draft. After not making it on the first day of the revamped draft, Filipowski has been surrounded by allegations about his relationship with Caitlin Hutchison.

One fan shared an old clip of draft analyst Jonathan Givony describing why teams may have doubts about drafting Filipowski in the first round on Zach Lowe's podcast.

"He's competitive. The workouts weren't great, people tell me there were question marks about the interview, they said he was nervous, he didn't make shots at the Pro Day, what's going on with this girlfriend... This is all nonsense. It's hard to find a 7-footer like Kyle Filipowski who is this skilled. Somebody needs to draft him very early in the second round," Givony explained.

When Lowe wanted to get more details about Filipowshi's then-girlfriend, now fiancée, Caitlin Hutchison, Givony explained that teams don't see the age difference with the woman with good eyes.

"He has an older girlfriend. She's like 25, 26 and people are like, 'Ah, this is weird.' Like, give me a freaking break, guys. He doesn't talk to his parents," Givony added.

Kyle's mom, Becky, added more to this situation. She wrote that Caitlin Hutchison is actually 28 and she planned to have a ring on her hand as soon as Filipowski left Duke for the NBA when he was still in high school.

"you are opening a two year issue...and she is 28 with an endgame 3 years ago to have a diamond ring on her hand when Kyle left Duke. HE WAS STILL IN HS," Becky Filipowski wrote today.

Kyle Filipowski's brother reveals more details about this situation

Kyle's brother also spoke on this matter, accusing Caitlin of allegedly using 'Mormon grooming and brainwashing' to lure Kyle away from his family.

"Other than messaging him [Jonathan Givony] on his IG account, don’t know how to get in touch with him. But look up and read on Mormon grooming and brainwashing and you’ll find some introductory details in there to connect some dots into the story that is going on here," Daniel Filipowski wrote.

He said that this story could have been made public before, but not so many people were interested in it.

"There have been numerous people that could have listened awhile ago and uncover this that continued to say it happens all the time. I promise you THIS STORY IS A 1 of 1," he added.

Who is Kyle Filipowski's fiancée?

Kyle Filipowski's fiancée Caitlin Hutchison, hails from Alabama, United States. She went to James Clemens High School in Madison, Alabama, where she played lacrosse. According to her LinkedIn page (via the Daily Mail), she went to the University of Alabama between 2015 and 2018, getting a Bachelor of Science degree in Education, Kinesiology, and Exercise Science; Health Promotion.

Hutchison and Filipowski started dating while the center was in high school in 2021. They reportedly celebrated their first anniversary on December 12, 2022, when Hutchison posted a collage of pictures and wrote, 'A year with my favorite person.'

She was seen celebrating with Kyle Filipowski and Duke players when they advanced to the Elite 8 at the NCAA tournament and also consoling him after sliding from the first round of this year's draft.

