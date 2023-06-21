What are Kyle Kuzma's contract details with Wizards? Salary, duration and more

Kyle Kuzma was known before as someone with great defensive potential. Predominantly used as a spot-up shooter when he played for the Los Angeles Lakers, he has now emerged as a more versatile player in Washington. He has been provided with the liberty to showcase his offensive capabilities.

However, due to salary limitations imposed by the collective bargaining agreement on veteran contract extensions, Kuzma will not be signing an extension with the Wizards. It has been reported he has declined his $13 million player option, thereby making him an unrestricted free agent.

Kuzma's current contract details stem from his time with the Los Angeles Lakers. Signing the three-year deal worth $39,000,000 ensured him the full amount. The salary for this agreement averages $13,000,000 per year.

An amount of $13,000,000 will be Kuzma's base salary in the 2023–24 season. At present, he bears both a cap hit and a dead cap value of $13,000,000 simultaneously.

Currently, Kuzma's agreement with the Wizards is scheduled to end following the 2023–24 season, which would render him an unrestricted free agent then. Exploring his options, the talented forward will find the upcoming offseason crucial. He is seeking a new contract that can further demonstrate his skills on the court.

Kyle Kuzma's Next Chapter: Exploring Ideal Free Agency Landing Spots

Kyle Kuzma has surprised everyone by not taking up his player option for the 2023–24 season, thereby becoming an unrestricted free agent. Kuzma's market value is expected to increase, with the potential of doubling his $13 million salary.

Kuzma will carefully assess his options before making a decision.

Kuzma will carefully assess his options before making a decision.

The versatile forward might consider joining the Houston Rockets, who possess $59.1 million in cap space. Kuzma's scoring ability and floor-stretching skills would complement the Rockets' roster, especially if Kenyon Martin Jr. remains a role player.

The Indiana Pacers, led by coach Rick Carlisle, are also in pursuit of a wing player and have been linked to Kuzma. Their mix of talent and potential playoff aspirations could sway Kuzma towards Indianapolis, despite the Pacers need to offer a lucrative deal.

Another potential destination for Kuzma is the Cleveland Cavaliers. As the Washington Wizards embark on a rebuild, Kuzma's scoring prowess could fill a void in Cleveland's lineup.

The Cavs, coming off their first playoff appearance since 2018, are keen on making improvements, and Kuzma's offensive contributions could be invaluable. With Kuzma's exit from the Wizards signaling a change in the team's trajectory, the versatile forward is prepared for a fresh start in his career.

With multiple suitors vying for his services, Kyle Kuzma will carefully weigh his options before choosing his ideal landing spot in free agency. Kuzma's decision, coupled with potential draft moves, could shape the future of these teams and set the stage for an intriguing offseason.

