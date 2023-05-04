What is LA Lakers' record in NBA Playoff Conference semifinals?

As the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors square off in the Western Conference semifinals, let's take a look at the LA Lakers' record in the second round. Over the course of the franchise's history, the team has posted a record of 137 wins and 90 losses over 48 conference semifinal appearances.

The most recent time that the team was in the conference semifinals was during the 2020 Playoffs, where they defeated the Houston Rockets 4-1 in five games. The win saw the Lakers build momentum as they went on to capture an NBA title, putting an end to their championship drought.

Prior to that, the Lakers were on an impressive streak that saw them make the Western Conference semifinals five years in a row. From 2008-2012, the team managed to make five straight conference finals appearances. The LA Lakers' record during that time saw them go 3-2 in those series.

Prior to that, the team was on another impressive run that saw them make the Western Conference Semifinals in eight of the nine years from 1995-2004. During that time, the LA Lakers' record in the conference semifinals was 4-4.

LA Lakers' record in conference semifinals with LeBron James gives team hope against Golden State Warriors

Throughout the course of their storied careers, LeBron James and Steph Curry have faced off in the playoffs in four different series. Of those, LeBron James has won just one, while Steph Curry and the Warriors have won three of the series. In addition, Curry has a 15-7 record against LeBron James in the playoffs.

Despite that, the LA Lakers' record in the conference semifinals in the LeBron James era is certainly a source of fuel for the team. Although they came up short in the first round of the 2021 playoffs, the 2020 run that saw the team secure an NBA title is still fresh in the minds of LA fans.

With the LA Lakers' record of 1-0 in the conference semifinals with LeBron James, could this season see them make it 2-0?

Prior to the start of this series, LeBron James spoke about meeting Steph Curry in the playoffs once again, giving his respect to his longtime competitive rival.

"Just two of the most competitive players that have ever played this game. And we want to etch our names in the history books as much as we can. But playing and doing it our own way.

"[Curry] puts in the work. And when you put in the work, nine times out of 10 you're going to see the results. And he's done that throughout his whole entire career. I have nothing but the utmost respect for Steph. and everything he's been able to accomplish, not only on the floor but also off the floor, too."

You can see his comments in the video below. In addition, you can also watch Game 2 on Thursday at 9 p.m. ET, where the LA Lakers record in the conference semi-finals during the LeBron era could improve.

