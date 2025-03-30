What is LA Lakers record against top 10 seeds in the West? Closer look ahead of playoffs

The LA Lakers completed their four-game road schedule with a crucial 134-127 Memphis Grizzlies win on Saturday. LA - who won the season series 3-1 - moved a game ahead of the Grizzlies (44-30) in the hotly contested Western Conference standings.

With eight games left, the Lakers are poised to finish as high as the No. 2 seed in the West. LA (45-29) is three games behind the conference's second-placed Houston Rockets (48-26). LeBron James and Co. are also 1.5 games adrift of the Denver Nuggets (47-28) for the third seed.

LA Lakers series record against Western Conference teams jostling for playoff spots

The LA Lakers have a challenging schedule but could move up the standings with a late surge. They own tiebreakers against the Memphis Grizzlies and LA Clippers while maintaining clean slates against the Golden State Warriors (3-0), Sacramento Kings (4-0) and Portland Trail Blazers (3-0).

The Lakers's season series record against Western Conference teams vying for playoff spots.

LA Lakers Opponent Season Series Record OKC Thunder 0-1 Houston Rockets 0-1 Denver Nuggets 2-2 Memphis Grizzlies 3-1 LA Clippers 3-1 Golden State Warriors 3-0 Minnesota Timberwolves 2-2 Dallas Mavericks 1-1 Sacramento Kings 4-0 Phoenix Suns 2-2

The LA Lakers’s biggest game in their remaining schedule will arguably be against the Houston Rockets. LA, who lost 119-115 in early January, will host the Ime Udoka-coached team on Monday. If the Lakers get their revenge, they can win the season series when they visit Houston on Apr. 11.

Besides the two crucial showdowns against the Rockets, the Purple and Gold can’t afford to lose points against their remaining opponents: the Golden State Warriors, New Orleans Pelicans, the OKC Thunder (back-to-back), Dallas Mavericks, and Portland Trail Blazers.

From the opponents in the remaining regular season schedule, the Pelicans are not in contention for a play-in tournament slot. However, their proven work rate on the court this season means they could still pose a threat.

The LA Lakers could get a little help from the OKC Thunder

The LA Lakers and the OKC Thunder play a back-to-back on Apr. 6 and Apr. 8, with the possibility that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s team likely clinch the No. 1 seed for the entire playoffs during this contest.

If that happens, the Thunder (62-12) - who lead the best league record over the Cleveland Cavaliers (59-15) - could rest their key players, including SGA, Jalen Williams, Chet Holmgren, Lu Dort, and Isaiah Hartenstein. LA could take advantage of the situation and gain ground on the Houston Rockets for the No. 2 seed in the West.

If the LA Lakers stay at No. 4, they could face OKC in the semifinals. If they move up to No. 2 or 3, they could avoid the Thunder until the Western Conference finals.

