What are LA Lakers superstar LeBron James’ career achievements?

LA Lakers superstar forward LeBron James may not be retired yet. However, James has still racked up arguably the most impressive resume in NBA history during his 20-year career.

Since being drafted No. 1 by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2003 NBA draft, James has been named to a whopping 19 All-Star teams, 19 All-NBA teams and six All-Defensive teams.

He has also won four NBA titles, four Finals MVPs, four regular season MVPs, three All-Star Game MVPs, two Olympic gold medals, one scoring title and one assist title. Moreover, James won the 2004 Rookie of the Year award and was named to the All-Rookie First Team that year.

However, James’ most notable accomplishment occurred last season when he surpassed Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (38,387 career points) to become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer.

James now sits at 38,652 career points. His record comes despite James not viewed my most basketball fans as a pure scorer.

Considering all his career accomplishments, James has been named to the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team in 2021.

LeBron James on what drove him to become NBA’s all-time leading scorer

After becoming the NBA’s all-time leading scorer in February, LeBron James spoke with Lakers legend James Worthy about what drove him to break the record.

James talked about all of the sacrifices he has made throughout his career since being drafted straight out of high school. That includes sacrificing time with his loved ones to reach his full potential:

“I've sacrificed a lot,” James said. “The thing that I’ve sacrificed most, which is really tough, is sacrificing time with my family. You know, time away from my kids, time away from my wife, my mom, etc.

"It takes a lot of dedication, a lot of things that you want to do but you can't do because you want to be as great as you can be. You want to be the greatest to ever play the game. So, you lose out on a lot of fun, but I’m a disciplined guy, and I wouldn’t want it any other way.”

Now, entering his 21st season, James has a chance to continue to extend his scoring record to a potentially unbreakable number.

