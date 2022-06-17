“What did the Lakers do? They folded like a cheap tent” - Stephen A. Smith says he doesn’t like LeBron James’ comments on 8x All-Star, cites his deleted tweet last year

LeBron James and the LA Lakers are hoping to bounce back from a disappointing 2021-22 NBA season. After coming into the year with hopes of becoming a contender in the Western Conference, the Lakers have found themselves getting prepared to give it another shot for the upcoming season.

After a season filled with numerous injuries, the Lakers are hoping that their health won't be a concern for the upcoming year. One player who has continued to struggle to stay healthy over the recent years has been superstar forward Anthony Davis. When Davis is healthy, he's shown the ability to become one of the most dominant big men in the NBA.

The problem is that Davis has made a reputation, lately, of finding himself on the sidelines, instead of the court. After LeBron James recently offered support for Davis being "unleashed" next year, analyst Stephen A. Smith was quick to comment on ESPN's "First Take."

Smith went on to say that, while Davis has the ability to be one of the best players in the league, he's continued to have injury issues. Smith even talked about how, last year, LeBron had tweeted about "keeping the same energy" in response to the critics, before the Lakers "folded like a cheap tent."

“What did the Lakers do? They folded like a cheap tent.”

LeBron James and Anthony Davis look to get the LA Lakers back on track next year

Los Angeles Lakers stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis

All eyes will be on Anthony Davis and LeBron James for the upcoming 2022-23 season. It's going to be a crucial offseason for the Lakers organization, and the team made it's first big move with the hiring of first time head coach Darvin Ham. Although James and Davis are one of the most dangerous duos in the league, the two have struggled to stay on the court lately.

Lakers Nation @LakersNation

lakersnation.com/lakers-news-le… LeBron James is excited to see what a healthy Anthony Davis can do this season. LeBron James is excited to see what a healthy Anthony Davis can do this season.lakersnation.com/lakers-news-le… https://t.co/dWhy1khuNU

Davis has seen the injuries pile up over the recent years, and he will be a popular name to monitor closely throughout the upcoming season. If Davis can keep himself on the court, the Lakers should have a chance to find their way back to the NBA playoffs next year. LeBron is also expected to become a free agent at the end of the 2022-23 season. That means that time could be running out for the LA Lakers to make a run toward the NBA Playoffs.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far