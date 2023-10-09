What are Lamar Stevens' contract details with Celtics? Contract, duration & more explored

Lamar Stevens was recently traded to the Boston Celtics by the Cleveland Cavaliers. The 6-foot-6 forward coming out of Penn State went undrafted in the 2020 NBA draft. He played four seasons for the Nittany Lions and was named twice in the First-Team All-Big Ten.

Stevens was a decent college player, averaging 16.3 points, 1.9 assists and 6.5 rebounds. After going undrafted, he signed a two-way contract with the Cavs for the season. Later that year, the Cavaliers signed him to a four-year $5.88 million Rest-of-Season contract, which also included a Club Option. The Cavs later exercised the Club Option in June this year.

Stevens was traded to the San Antonio Spurs from Cleveland in the summer. He was packaged as part of a three-team trade that also sent Cedi Osman to the San Antonio Spurs and Max Strus to Cleveland from the Miami Heat. Miami traded a 2026 second-round pick to San Antonio in return for a Spurs 2027 second-round pick. Stevens was then waived by the Spurs a few days later.

The Celtics signed Stevens to a one-year contract in September this year. His new contract includes a trade restriction till Christmas Day. Under the new agreement, Lamar Stevens will earn an annual average salary of $2,092,354, as per Spotrac. He will make a base salary of $2,092,354 while carrying a cap hit of $2,019,706. Stevens will enter Unrestricted Free Agency in 2024.

More on Lamar Stevens' contract and his time in the NBA till now

Lamar Stevens' new deal with the Boston Celtics is an Exhibit 9 contract. This type of deal is commonly referred to as “summer contracts” or “training camp contracts.” An Exhibit 9 contract protects a player if he gets injured while under this agreement.

If a player gets injured under this type of contract, the team is responsible for paying $15,000 to that player. A team can only sign up to six players under this type of contract.

The forward has played in 165 NBA games and will be best remembered as a decent bench player for the Cavs. In his three seasons, Lamar Stevens averages 16 minutes played per game. During that time, he had a total average of 5.31 points and 2.83 rebounds per game.