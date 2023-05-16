What is LeBron James' Finals record? Taking a closer look at the historic stats

LeBron James is arguably the greatest player of all time. He currently holds the title of the league's all-time leading scorer and ranks in the top 10 in various statistical categories. However, what often goes overlooked is his remarkable feat of making eight consecutive NBA Finals appearances from 2011 to 2018, a streak we hadn't witnessed since the days of Bill Russell.

With 10 NBA Finals appearances to his name, LeBron James currently stands third on the all-time list. Of those 10 finals series, he has emerged victorious on four occasions, while his overall record in the finals stands at 4-6. Given the Lakers' performance in this year's playoffs, it's entirely possible that we may witness LeBron's 11th trip to the finals. Should that come to pass, he would tie Sam Jones for the second-most appearances in NBA Finals history.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Looking back at LeBron James' championship wins

Golden State Warriors v Los Angeles Lakers - Game Six

Throughout his career, all LeBron James ever wanted to do was win championships. Early on in his career, despite his undeniable talent and greatness on the court, the supporting cast surrounding him in Cleveland hindered his pursuit of a championship. As a result, LeBron teamed up with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh in Miami and went on to win two championships with the Heat.

What followed next was an extraordinary stretch of eight consecutive NBA Finals appearances. From 2011 to 2014, LeBron and the Miami Heat found remarkable success, reaching the finals four times in a row and clinching two championships. In 2014, LeBron returned to Cleveland, vowing to bring a championship to his hometown.

True to his word, he accomplished just that in 2016, overcoming the formidable 73-9 Golden State Warriors and etching his name in the history books. Although the Cavaliers reached the finals from 2015 to 2018, they were only able to secure one more title during that span. Nevertheless, LeBron's achievement of making eight straight finals remains an extraordinary feat.

LeBron James' finals streak came to a close when he decided to join the LA Lakers in the 2018-19 season. His goal was to bring glory back to LA, however, it didn't seem possible considering how he missed the playoffs in his first year with the Purple and Gold. Then came the following season, the Lakers brought in Anthony Davis and a bunch of veterans to help LeBron win another title in 2020.

Fast forward three years later, and it seems that LeBron has a chance to add a fifth ring to his collection this year. Despite a rocky start to the season with a 2-10 record, the LA Lakers have now reached the Western Conference Finals. They are set to face the Denver Nuggets, a rematch of last year's NBA Bubble showdown that the Lakers emerged victorious from. If history repeats itself, LeBron James' quest for another championship will certainly come within reach.

Poll : 0 votes