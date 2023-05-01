What is LeBron James triple logoman card value? Finding out more about the historic card

Back in June 2022, an NBA card collector bought a rare LeBron James triple logoman card for $2.4 million at an auction. It's no surprise that the card sold for that much considering that many other NBA trading cards would really sell for millions of dollars. James' triple logoman card is one out of five of Panini's legendary triple logoman collections.

What makes the card extra special is the fact that it features three of LeBron James' NBA logoman patches in one card. Panini would typically group three different players into one card.

LeBron's card features three patches, one each from his time in Cleveland, Miami, and LA. It's definitely a well-deserved piece considering how LBJ won the championship with all three teams.

Looking back at LeBron James' title runs with all three teams he played for

LeBron James playing for three teams

LeBron James has had one of the if not the most legendary careers in NBA history. While many fans bash him for playing for different teams, nobody can deny the greatness he's brought to every team. James is a four-time champion and he's won the big one with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat, and LA Lakers.

During his first two title runs, LeBron James formed a lethal big three with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh in South Beach. While many hated the idea of Miami's superteam, fans often failed to realize that the Boston Celtics did it first with Ray Allen, Kevin Garnett, and Paul Pierce.

Despite the Heat being a "D-Wade" country, "King" James took over the throne and backed up his position as the leader of the squad. LeBron not only won two rings but he was also named the Finals MVP on both occasions. To add icing to the cake, James also won two league MVPs while playing for Miami.

LBJ then decided to return home to Cleveland and promised his hometown that he'd finally bring home the gold. He then fulfilled his promise in 2016 to end Cleveland's championship drought.

After delivering the goods to the Cavs, James then pursued his dream of playing for the LA Lakers. At that point, winning the title wasn't an immediate priority compared to LeBron's previous stints. However, he and the Lakers organization slowly rebuilt the roster, which resulted in an eventual title reign in 2020.

