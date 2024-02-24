What is Lester Quinones' contract with the Golden State Warriors? Closer look amid latest announcement

Lester Quinones recently had his contract with the Golden State Warriors converted to a standard NBA contract. Quinones, who went undrafted in 2022, signed with the Warriors' G League affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors for the 2022-23 season. In October 2022, while playing for the Santa Cruz Warriors, Lester Quinones dropped a whopping 42 points.

The performance saw him sign a 10-day contract with the Warriors; however, he wound up playing no minutes with the team. As a result, he was then reacquired by the Santa Cruz Warriors late last season.

After re-signing with Golden State 15 days later on a two-way contract, he made his NBA debut with the team on March 31. In the 2022-23 season, Quinones was named the NBA G League Most Improved Player before signing with Golden State.

Over four games played with the team last season, he averaged just 4.5 minutes per game, while averaging 2.5 points. He has appeared in 21 games for the Warriors this season, where he has impressed despite limited playing time.

Averaging 12.8 minutes per game, he has averaged 4.9 ppg, while shooting 39.1% from the field. This week, Lester Quinones' contract was converted to a standard NBA contract with the Golden State Warriors. With his converted contract, Lester Quinones is set to earn an estimated $548,815, according to Spotrac.

Looking at the recent altercation sparked by Lester Quinones

Late in the Golden State Warriors' Friday game against the Charlotte Hornets, as the clock was winding down, Lester Quinones went up for a layup. As coaches Steve Kerr and Steve Clifford shook hands and exchanged pleasantries, the two saw a heated altercation unfolding on the other end of the court.

Quinones got into it with embattled Hornets standout Miles Bridges, with the two coming face to face. Out of nowhere, recently acquired forward Grant Williams injected himself into the situation, coming face to face with Quinones as things escalated.

While teammates, officials and staff members attempted to de-escalate the situation, Quinones was seen calling Williams an expletive over and over. While Bridges, Draymond Green and the Curry brothers talked things out after the game, fans were divided on the matter.

Some felt as though Quinones did nothing wrong, while others argued that he should have honored an unwritten rule and dribbled out the clock. After the game, Steve Kerr defended his player, telling media members that if the shot clock is still on, his players will continue to play:

“For 10 years I've told our team if there's a shot clock differential, you keep playing. To me, the game tells you to keep playing. We've always done it that way. Nobody's ever been offended. They were pressing the last few minutes. You still play the game."

With Quinones now on a full NBA contract, he'll have plenty more opportunities to play in late-game situations for the team going forward.