What is Lexie Brown's net worth? Looking at LA Sparks guard's salary & more

Selected as the ninth overall pick in the 2018 WNBA draft by the Connecticut Sun, Lexie Brown played for three different teams in the league before landing with the LA Sparks. She is coming off her second season with the Sparks where she averaged 12.4 points (48.6% shooting, including 41.5% from 3-point range) and 2.4 assists per game.

With that said, what is Lexie Brown's net worth? According to Idol Net Worth, the Sparks guard has a net worth of $10 million, coming off her earnings from playing in the WNBA. As per a 2023 Boardroom article by Sam Dunn, Brown signed a two-year, $158,340 extension with the team during the 2023 offseason. Additionally, she has an annual average salary of $79,170.

Moreover, 2021 WNBA champion Lexie Brown is a three-time Third-Team All-American, two-time ACC All-Defensive Team member, and was the 2018 ACC Defensive Player of the Year.

Lexie Brown talks about bacterial illness

During Brown's second season with the LA Sparks, despite averaging the most points in a season in her career, she only managed to play 12 games and missed the rest 28 due to a bacterial illness.

The bacterial infection needed multiple surgeries that caused her the duration of the season. The first one was performed in mid-June just when the infection was getting worse. Brown was able to suit up and return to the court in July but immediately had to get a season-ending surgery.

In an interview with Emma Hruby, the Sparks guard weighed in on what she went through and her road to getting back to playing with her team healthy.

"My goal was always to come back," Brown said. "My mentality was to always conquer this and get back on the court. And that was always the conversations we had. But my mind and body were just not mtaching up. The team was amazing through this entire thing. The organization was amazing."

Additionally, the 29-year-old said that she is in "pain all the time," despite being able to perform daily activities and that the most challenging part for her comes while working out.

“Day to day, I’m OK. I can do normal things. But I’m in pain all the time, and it’s just been really difficult. I can’t do any type of exercising at all. So that’s been one of the hardest parts for me too. But I’m getting through it,” Brown added.

Similar to the NBA's respect for a player's privacy, Lexie Brown appreciates the WNBA for how they handled the situation in keeping it private.

"They kept it all extremely private," she said, "which I appreciate so much, because it was hard when people have a lot of opinions and thoughts of what was really going on with me. I see the light at the end of the tunnel. I need to start visualizing positivity more, so: I will be healthy for next season."

Be that as it may, here's to hoping that Brown gets healthy enough to be available next season.