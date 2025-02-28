"What a loser" - NBA fans flame LeBron James' Hall of Fame ex-teammate admitting Kobe Bryant forced 'Heatles" formation

LeBron James has been chasing greatness his entire career. His pursuit of greatness has repeatedly motivated him in the game of basketball. That same pursuit led James to join the Miami Heat in the 2010 off-season, teaming up with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh to form the Heatles. During that off-season, James famously made "The Decision" to take his talents to South Beach and chase the championships that had eluded him.

However, James' former teammate Dwyane Wade has provided insight into what else motivated him, James and Bosh to team up and create a super team. According to Wade, one of the motivating factors in the formation of the Heat Big 3 or "Heatles" as they've been referred to, was NBA Legend Kobe Bryant winning his second straight and fifth total championship:

"Kobe go and get two championships back to back, how are we gonna compete with that? So we gotta do our thing, and whatever our thing is, is what it became to be (LeBron and Bosh joining the Miami Heat)"

Fans on X had a field day with the interview, mostly not fans of the move or the answer Wade gave:

"What a loser, these loseres started the demise of ratings" a fan shared

"Kobe did it the hard way, they said let's team up do it the easy way" another fan posted

"We gotta do something = run from the grind" a fan commented

"'We're competitive' Nah. You are not. You teamed up instead of competing, homes" another fan said

"It sound good, but you did all that just to end up with less rings than Kobe still" another fan posted

"Wade ruined his legacy once him and LeBron teamed up" a fan shared

It would appear a lot of fans did not like the reasoning behind the formation or existence of the Heat's Big 3, as the Heat would go on to win two championships in four seasons with LeBron James, Wade and Bosh all on the roster.

"It was too much micro-managing," - Dwyane Wade says Pat Riley taking away LeBron James favourite snack caused James to leave Miami Heat

LeBron James will go down as one of if not the greatest basketball players to ever play the game. Many organizations would give James whatever he wanted to get him to play for their team. However, Miami Heat President Pat Riley operated a different way when James was on the Heat.

Dwyane Wade says Riley's micro-managing and taking away LeBron's favorite snack, cookies, played a part in his departure from the Heat:

"This was the first moment I had an inkling LeBron may not be back. One thing you don't do is f*ck with LeBron's cookies... one day, they had to come up and tell him there were no more cookies on the plane... It was too much micro-managing at that point. You're talking about a team that's made four finals in a row, you dont need to micro-manage us. I felt like Riles (Pat Riley) went a little too far with his micro-managing."

If Pat Riley never took away LeBron James's cookies, who knows how the NBA landscape would have changed? Would James stay in Miami over leaving for the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2014 off-season? No one knows, and we may never know, but at least we have insight into what might have played a part in James leaving the Heat.

