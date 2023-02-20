What are Luka Doncic's contract details with Dallas Mavericks? Duration, salary, and more

Luka Doncic is one of the most exciting young talents in the NBA. Since entering the league, he has captivated fans with his stellar play for the Dallas Mavericks.

Back in the 2021 offseason, Doncic became eligible to sign a massive rookie extension, which he did. The Slovenian signed a $207 million deal to stay in Dallas for five more years. The deal kicked in this season, with Doncic set to earn up to $37 million for the 2022-23 campaign.

He also has a player option in the final year of his deal, in the 2026-27 season.

Doncic started off his 2022-23 campaign as the favorite to win the MVP award. He's lived up to expectations and outperformed almost every other superstar in the league. However, the Mavericks have struggled to string together wins on a regular basis.

They were able to acquire Kyrie Irving from the Brooklyn Nets during the trade deadline to provide support to Doncic. Their backcourt pairing could be the key to them being a real threat in the Western Conference.

The Nets are trading Kyrie Irving to the Mavericks, source tells ESPN.

Can Luka Doncic win the MVP award this season?

Detroit Pistons v Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic is well on his way to winning his first MVP award. He's been playing lights-out for the Mavericks this season.

Despite how talented the candidates are for this year's MVP race, the 2018-19 Rookie of the Year is the frontrunner. He's putting up numbers that have never been seen before. Doncic is averaging 33.3 points, 8.8 rebounds and 8.1 assists per game.

Now that he has an All-Star teammate alongside him, the scoring burden on Doncic has eased considerably. As such, if the Mavericks duo can stay healthy, they will fancy their chances of making a deep postseason run.

