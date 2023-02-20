What are Mac McClung's college stats and which college did he play for?

Mac McClung had basketball fans on the edge of their seats during the 2023 NBA Slam Dunk Contest. The recent signing of the Philadelphia 76ers put on a remarkable show before winning the prestigious event.

But McClung just didn't come out of nowhere. He's been putting fans in the stands since his days in high school. Mac McClung rose to the national spotlight during as a high school phenom, wowing fans with his swagger and high-flying dunks.

Despite his popularity in high, McClung wasn't recruited heavily by bigger programs. But then Patrick Ewing and Georgetown came calling. The 6-foot-2 guard committed to playing for the Hoyas.

Looking back at Mac McClung's college stats

McClung during his time with the Georgetown Hoyas

It didn't take long before Mac McClung put up promising numbers for Georgetown. As freshman, McClung averaged 13.1 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game while shooting 39.2%.

During his sophomore season, McClung would see a boost in his numbers across the board. He finished with averages of 15.7 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 2.4 apg and 1.4 steals per game while shooting 39.4%. Georgetown was struggling to contend, which resulted in a bold decision from the talented guard.

Ballislife.com @Ballislife Every dunk by MAC MCCLUNG in his almost flawless victory at the 2023 NBA Dunk Contest



Tap the glass over 2 people: 50

360 windmill: 49.8

Double Pump Reverse: 50

540!!!: 50



And made every dunk on the first try

McClung transferred after the 2019-20 season to Texas Tech to play for the Red Raiders. During his junior year, McClung had plenty of impressive games. He averaged 15.5 ppg, 2.7 rpg and 2.1 apg while shooting 41.9%.

After putting up impressive numbers in the G League for a couple of seasons, McClung got a chance to play at the NBA level. This year, McClung spent time with the Delaware Blue Coats. He was recently signed to a two-way deal by the Philadelphia 76ers.

