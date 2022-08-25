“What Magic meant to the Lakers before Kobe, Jordan to Chicago, it’s the rarest point you can get to” - Bill Simmons says Steph Curry’s impact has made him the face of the Warriors and the Bay Area

Steph Curry has tossed his name into the conversation for the greatest NBA players. Along the way, the two-time MVP has reached a status very few have.

On his podcast, "The Bill Simmons Show," Bill Simmons recognized how Curry came to represent the Golden State Warriors and San Francisco:

“It’s Steph's team, it’s Steph’s city. He means to Golden State and the Bay Area what Kobe meant to the Lakers. What Larry Bird meant to the Celtics, what Magic meant to the Lakers before Kobe, Jordan to Chicago. It’s the rarest point you can get to.”

Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless UNDISPUTED @undisputed



"That was monumentally historical. That was the 2nd-greatest individual achievement moment I've experienced in my lifetime, next to Hank Aaron breaking the HR record." — Steph Curry breaks 3-pt record at MSG:"That was monumentally historical. That was the 2nd-greatest individual achievement moment I've experienced in my lifetime, next to Hank Aaron breaking the HR record." — @RealSkipBayless Steph Curry breaks 3-pt record at MSG: "That was monumentally historical. That was the 2nd-greatest individual achievement moment I've experienced in my lifetime, next to Hank Aaron breaking the HR record." — @RealSkipBayless https://t.co/iZRoYLztwV That felt huge to me. The whole world stopped to congratulate Stephen Curry for this record. Steph is beloved. I believe he's beloved now even beyond LeBron. More @Undisputed, now on FS1 twitter.com/undisputed/sta… That felt huge to me. The whole world stopped to congratulate Stephen Curry for this record. Steph is beloved. I believe he's beloved now even beyond LeBron. More @Undisputed, now on FS1 twitter.com/undisputed/sta…

What makes Steph Curry’s standing even more impressive is how he started his career. Coming out of Davidson, a small basketball school, he wasn’t even considered the best point guard in the 2009 draft. The Minnesota Timberwolves drafted two point guards, Ricky Rubio and Jonny Flynn, ahead of Curry.

In his rookie season, Curry started 77 of the 80 games he played but had to give way to Acie Law at crucial moments. He could also have been traded to the Milwaukee Bucks for former No. 1 pick Andrew Bogut. Had the team’s doctors not balked at Curry’s knees, he would have been traded to the Bucks in 2012.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter



Now, he is a four-time NBA champ 13 years ago today, Steph Curry was selected by the Warriors with the No. 7 pick in the 2009 NBA Draft.Now, he is a four-time NBA champ 13 years ago today, Steph Curry was selected by the Warriors with the No. 7 pick in the 2009 NBA Draft. Now, he is a four-time NBA champ 👏 https://t.co/GQ4Wd5oB8A

Steph Curry didn't blossom until former Warriors coach Mark Jackson gave him the keys to the offense following Monta Ellis’ trade. Three years after the failed trade to the Bucks, Curry led the Golden State Warriors to the first of their four titles in eight years.

theScore @theScore If it wasn't obvious already, Steph Curry is all-time great. If it wasn't obvious already, Steph Curry is all-time great. ☔️ https://t.co/X05D8Lmbjo

Steph Curry has reached a level that only a few have. Like Bryant, Johnson, Bird and Jordan, he has become the face of the franchise and the city.

Steph Curry could build an even bigger legacy with the Golden State Warriors and San Francisco

Steph Curry reminded the world in the recent NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics of his continued greatness. Boston’s top-ranked defense had no answer for the four-time champ. While many basketball analysts predicted he’d never win another title, Curry proved his critics wrong.

The Golden State Warriors have Curry under contract until 2025-26. With the way general manager Bob Myers has constructed the team, the face of the Warriors could add to his championship haul.

Curry has become a beloved figure of the same magnitude as Bryant, Johnson, Bird and Jordan became before him for their franchises and cities. Part of “Chef Curry’s” appeal is his unselfishness, which fans have come to adore.

95.7 The Game @957thegame Steph wants to talk about the title not his Finals MVP Steph wants to talk about the title not his Finals MVP 🏆 https://t.co/nSMXajoDBz

He isn’t the biggest and most athletic player in the NBA. But Curry has all the intangibles of a leader that can hold a city and a team together.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Rajdeep Barman