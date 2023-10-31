What is Marlene Wilkerson's ethnicity? Looking at Kyrie Irving's wife cultural roots & more

Marlene Wilkerson is Kyrie Irving’s wife. She is African-American and is of mixed ancestry.

She was born in 1993 in Los Angeles, California, in the US The two made their first public appearance in 2018 when she attended Irving's Invitational basketball event.

Willkerson has not posted on Instagram recently. Her last post showed her deep into her second pregnancy. It's her second child with Irving. The couple have a son.

Wilkerson is a social media influencer. Her insta account has more than 400K followers. She also has a YouTube channel called “The Find”.

The YouTube channel is a vlog. She shares makeup tips as well as other beauty tips and trends, including hair styles.

She also posts her fitness routines. Wilkerson also uses the channel to document daily moments or events like her time at the Espys. The channel also gives fashion advice. Her channel has more than 700K subscribers.

Wilkerson also used the YouTube channel to document her first pregnancy journey. She posted videos along the way and some included Irving. The videos documented her journey all the way until birth.

Not much is known about the couple’s private life. Wilkerson has sulked away from the public spotlight since the birth of her second child. There is no official report of if Wilkerson currently lives with Irving in Dallas. Irving of course may have multiple real estate properties as he bounced from the Cleveland Cavaliers to Boston Celtics to Brooklyn Nets to Dallas Mavericks. Irving is notably a private person.

Marlene Wilkerson’s instagram

Marlene Wilkerson also worked as a social media model. Her instagram is full of professional photoshoots. She frequently posted pro photographs and selfies. Some showed off her hairstyles.

Wilkerson also frequently posted pictures with Irving. The two frequently took pictures during her first pregnancy. The couple had a professional photoshoot showing off her baby bump. Irving was also shirtless in some of the pictures during the shoot.

Her instagram also has a link to her YouTube channel in the bio. Marlene Wilkerson also posts some of her healthy-minded recipes at times too. This ties into her fitness videos she posts on her YouTube channel. Her social media presence seems very health-minded.