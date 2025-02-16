"What a massive loser": Fans react to Draymond Green's controversial take on Rising Stars' inclusion in All-Star sunday festivities

Throughout his NBA career, Draymond Green has never been scared to voice his opinion on any topic. The veteran forward finds himself facing backlash from fans after his remarks on the new All-Star Game format.

In an attempt to improve the product, the league implemented a new style when it comes to the All-Star Game. Instead of just two teams, the pool of players was drafted into three squads for a round-robin style tournament. The fourth and final team was chosen on Friday night in the Rising Stars game.

Ahead of the debut of this new format, Draymond Green gave his thoughts on the change. He isn't a fan of Rising Stars players competing, as he feels they should not share the stage with the NBA's top stars.

After these comments hit social media, fans were quick to sound off on the Golden State Warriors forward:

Most fans disagreed with Green's take, citing the lack of effort All-Stars have shown in the past leading to this decision.

"The way the actual all-stars play during these games, ya’ll haven’t been really earning it either lol," one fan said.

"If NBA players really feel this way, then the “All-Stars” should have treated like it was a privilege to begin with and not like a shootaround." Another fan said.

"Come on draymond. Until the nba all star weekend is exciting to watch again, don’t speak on who should be participating. These young stars make it more exciting then the nba all stars." Said one fan.

Draymond Green gives bold take on current NBA product

His thoughts on the new All-Star Game format were not the only thing Draymond Green sounded off on. He also gave a blunt take on the current NBA product during his media availability on Saturday afternoon.

Green was not selected to an All-Star team this year but still got in on the festivities. Alongside Warriors teammate Moses Moody, he competed in the Skills Challenge on Saturday night. They came close to winning on their home court but ended up losing to the Cavaliers duo of Evan Mobley and Donovan Mitchell.

Before testing his luck in the Skills Challenge, Draymond Green spoke to the media to discuss a variety of topics. Among the things he brought up was the current style of play in the NBA. He feels the endless run-and-gun approach from beyond the arc has made the product boring.

"It's just who can run faster, who can hit more threes, it's no substance," Green said. "I think it's very boring."

There is something ironic about Green feeling this way, seeing that he was part of the team that revolutionized three-point shooting. Nonetheless, he is now one of many notable figures who have spoken out against the modern style of play.

