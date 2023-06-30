What are Max Kellerman’s contract details with ESPN? Looking at salary details of long-time NBA talk show host

Max Kellerman, the esteemed American sports television personality and boxing commentator, has had a long-standing association with ESPN. After graduating from Columbia University in 1998, Kellerman's career with ESPN began shortly after college when he was hired to cover boxing for Friday Night Fights.

With time, he has become a familiar figure in the realm of sports journalism. He has gained recognition in the basketball industry, particularly in the NBA, for his knowledgeable insights and analysis.

Although specific information about Kellerman's contract is usually kept private, sources say that he makes around $1 million per year. His successful tenure at ESPN led to this outcome. This significant figure reflects his expertise, popularity, and contributions to the network.

Max Kellerman's perceptive analysis and firm viewpoints on various sports subjects quickly established his reputation. His chemistry with Smith and his ability to present logical arguments made him a valuable member of the show. Kellerman's insightful analysis and passionate demeanor brought lively debates and in-depth coverage of various sports topics, captivating audiences.

It is important to note that salary information can be subject to change, and the figures mentioned here may no longer accurately represent Kellerman's current contract with ESPN. As contracts in the broadcasting industry often include additional elements such as bonuses and potential endorsements, the overall compensation package may vary.

ESPN Implements Sweeping Layoffs, Cuts Approximately 20 On-Air Stars including Max Kellerman

ESPN has made a significant move by initiating a series of sweeping layoffs, resulting in the departure of around 20 prominent on-air personalities, including the well-known Max Kellerman. The network aims to save tens of millions of dollars through this purge, which encompasses notable figures such as Jeff Van Gundy and Jalen Rose.

Internal sources have revealed that the layoffs impact high-profile NFL, NBA, and ESPN Radio personalities. An internal memo circulated to all employees confirmed the impending cuts without delving into specific details.

Disney, the parent company of ESPN, is implementing a larger downsizing effort that includes these layoffs. Disney has carried out three waves of job cuts with the goal of getting rid of a combined 7,000 positions. However, this particular round of cuts, targeting on-air talent, was a decision made by ESPN Chairman Jimmy Pitaro.

While renowned names like Stephen A. Smith and Scott Van Pelt appear to be safe, this round of layoffs is expected to affect long-standing on-air "talent" with decades of experience. The objective is to reduce expenses by releasing individuals earning seven-figure salaries with the intention of preserving more behind-the-scenes positions.

In addition to the immediate impact, ESPN's signaling of tougher negotiation tactics for upcoming contract renewals sends a clear message to those currently employed. The network aims to navigate the evolving media landscape while ensuring financial stability and maintaining its position as a leading sports broadcasting network.

