What are Max Strus' contract details with Miami Heat? Salary, duration and more

The Miami Heat are on an impressive run this postseason and Max Strus is one of the most valuable players who have contributed a lot in their success. Strus has been useful for the Heat on both ends of floor and has been producing a ton for little pay.

This is the forward's fourth season in the NBA and is expected to be an unrestricted free agent in the the offseason. Right now, he's under contract with the Heat after re-signing with the team in the 2021 summer. Strus signed a two-year $3.5 million deal with Miami and has been playing hard for the team.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn Free agent G Max Strus is returning to the Miami Heat on a two-year, $3.5M deal, his agent Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports tells ESPN. Free agent G Max Strus is returning to the Miami Heat on a two-year, $3.5M deal, his agent Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports tells ESPN.

According to new developments, Strus could command a huge payday in the free agency market. He's expected to get a three-year $30 million deal, similar to his what his teammate, Caleb Martin received. Even if the Heat doesn't decide to re-sign the two-way wing, there are other teams who would be willing to take a gamble and pursue him.

Sean Deveney if Heavy.com went into detail as to what Strus could be worth in the summer.

"Projections around the league had Strus commanding a contract similar to what Caleb Martin got last year for the Heat—three years, $20 million," Deveney wrote. "But Strus’ early inconsistency had some questioning just how much Miami would want him back, and how much of a market there would be for him."

NBACentral @TheNBACentral Report: Max Strus could command $20M over 3 years on free agent market heatnation.com/rumors/report-… Report: Max Strus could command $20M over 3 years on free agent market heatnation.com/rumors/report-…

In Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals, Strus contributed 15 points and made three shots from beyond the arc.

This is his third season with the Heat and has stolen Duncan Robinson's spot most of the times. "Mad Max" averaged 11.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists for Miami. In the playoffs, he's averaging 11.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists through three rounds.

Looking at Max Strus' breakout year during the 2021-22 NBA season for the Miami Heat

Miami Heat v Milwaukee Bucks - Game Two

After securing the two-year deal the heat offered back in 2021, Max Strus immediately went to work and made sure the Heat did a smart move in re-signing him. Throughout the 2021-22 season, Strus worked hard on both ends of the floor to earn his spot in the rotation.

In his breakout season, the undrafted forward averaged 10.6 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists and shot 41% from beyond the arc. With these numbers, he was able to take the spot as the team's go-to sharpshooter from Duncan Robinson. For Robinson, that was the same offseason where he signed a five-year $90 million deal with Miami.

Although both players averaged similar numbers, Strus was a better defender. He edged Robinson in that regard and has earned the trust of his coaches and teammates through the process.

