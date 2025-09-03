"What do you mean it's not fair?" - Charles Barkley blames LeBron James and Kevin Durant's actions for causing NBA's second apron

The way Hall of Famer Charles Barkley sees things, LeBron James and Kevin Durant are responsible for the "superteam" era in the NBA. Although the NBA's second apron has been a debate ever since the league ratified the new Collective Bargaining Agreement, Barkley thinks the league was right to punish teams for excessively and repeatedly exceeding the salary cap.

Ad

During his appearance on the Bill Simmons show, Barkley took aim at both James and Durant for their respective moves to Miami and Golden State. Because of this, the NBA had to come up with a way to stop players from wanting to team up to chase rings.

"Why did they have to come up with bulls*** rules, Bill? Because all these guys want to play together and not compete," Barkley said. "If I had a dollar for every time I heard 'the second apron,' why did Adam Silver have to put the second apron in?

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Because LeBron got all his guys together. KD wanted to go play with the Warriors. I hate when I hear, 'Man, the second apron's not fair.' What do you mean it's not fair? If y'all stop all wanting to play together, we wouldn't have to make up bogus a** rules to stop y'all from playing together."

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Bill Simmons tells Charles Barkley he doesn't think NBPA understood full impact of second apron

While Charles Barkley is a defender of the second apron, Bill Simmons doesn't think that the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) fully understood the ramifications of the second apron.

Simmons doesn't believe the players realized adding a second apron would mean that teams like the Boston Celtics and OKC Thunder would have to eventually blow things up when the payroll became too expensive.

Ad

While OKC, which won the 2024-25 NBA Finals, currently has a young roster and a payroll below the second apron, the front office has a limited runway before the team in its current iteration becomes too expensive.

The way Simmons sees things, the second apron punishes teams like the Thunder, whose front office has carefully constructed its roster. He said:

"The Players Association, I don't think, realized that putting these rules in is going to make all these teams blow up, and you're basically going to be able to afford two or three guys max, and then you're going to have to cut corners everywhere else. ... I don't like penalizing people for smart."

Considering the CBA runs through the 2029-30 season, change is likely far off.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Evan Bell Evan Bell is a journalist specializing in the NBA and NHL at Sportskeeda, whose love for the game stems from a childhood spent watching the Chicago Bulls. He has been there through their highs and lows, from the Jordan era to the exciting Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah years.



Evan finds the 82-game season and the intensity of playoff basketball exhilarating, and he also revels in the offseason drama. Phil Jackson stands out as his favorite coach, whom he admires for his composed leadership and success in managing dynamic personalities like Dennis Rodman.



To deliver top-quality content, Evan fact-checks information while diligently keeping up with the action year-round.



When he's not writing, Evan follows tennis and Greek football, and also plays basketball and tennis. Know More