What is Miami Heat Mascot's salary? Looking at Burnie's professional life

Miami Heat's mascot "Burnie" is among the most popular mascots in the NBA. He represents the humanlike depiction of the Heat's fireball logo. The Miami Heat mascot has a salary of $60,000. It's the league-wide average salary of a mascot.

"Burnie" has been in the league since the Heat's debut in 1988. However, his salary is on the lower end. The highest-paid mascot in the NBA is Denver Nuggets' "Rocky The Mountain Lion," who makes $625,000 annually.

"Burnie" is the recipient of the 2007 Mascot of the Year award. He is highly entertaining and the ideal candidate to carry the role for a franchise like the Miami Heat. That has been crucial to him being in this business for 35 years.

The Miami Heat mascot also makes frequent appearances off the court at corporate functions, birthday parties, school visits, and other events. "Burnie" can be booked for virtual appearances as well.

NBA Finals skit with Connor McGregor sends Miami Heat mascot to hospital

The Miami Heat mascot made the headlines after Game 4 of the 2023 NBA Finals between the Heat and the Denver Nuggets at the Kaseya Center. "Burnie" had a skit planned with former UFC Lightweight and Featherweight champion Connor McGregor, who was in the building to promote a pain relief spray.

During a commercial break, McGregor and "Bernie" were supposed to have a fake bout, which ended with the former punching and knocking him out with a strong left hook. McGregor didn't realize the mascot was in pain and ended up punching him again when he was knocked out on the floor.

The fighter then sprayed the pain relief on him as planned while the rest of the Heat staff dragged the mascot away from the floor. According to reports, the man in "Burnie's" costume was sent to the emergency room first and then to a local hospital after the incident. He was safe and back home after receiving pain relief medication.

Connor McGregor hasn't commented on the situation, but UFC president Dana White had a few words to say regarding the matter.

White claimed he wouldn't want a professional fighter punching him in the face in the first place if he was a mascot unless they are wearing solid protective gear.

