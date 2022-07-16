“What the Miami Heat need more than anything is someone who you can just give the ball to and can go get an easy bucket” - Nick Wright says Kyrie Irving and the Heat are a great fit

Kyrie Irving could potentially leave the Brooklyn Nets in a possible trade involving the San Antonio Spurs. The guard could represent the LA Lakers in the 2022-23 NBA season, if rumors are indeed true.

Irving would make a good fit for the Miami Heat, who are also in the market having been linked to Kevin Durant. Nick Wright agreed, sharing some hurdles that suggest otherwise.

Wright believes he's a great fit for the Heat, although he is not a top priority for them. He highlighted Durant and the Utah Jazz' Donovan Mitchell as the top two interests for the Heat over Irving. He, however, stated that if both players were out of the equation, a Kyrie Irving signing for the Heat would make sense.

First Things First @FTFonFS1 "Kyrie would be a great fit for the Heat. What they need more than anything is someone you can give the ball to & go get an easy bucket. ... But their priorities are: 1. Kevin Durant 2. Donovan Mitchell 3. Kyrie Irving." — @getnickwright "Kyrie would be a great fit for the Heat. What they need more than anything is someone you can give the ball to & go get an easy bucket. ... But their priorities are: 1. Kevin Durant 2. Donovan Mitchell 3. Kyrie Irving." — @getnickwright https://t.co/nbL68ziWP6

"This is a great fit. What the Miami Heat need more than anything is someone who you can just give the ball to and can go get an easy bucket," Wright said. "On the Miami Heat's offseason priorities, if Kyrie is one of their priorities, he is at best third in line. Number one priority is Kevin Durant...

"If they don't get Durant, their next priority will be Donovan Mitchell ahead of Kyrie. But if those two chess pieces come off the board, I think Kyrie would make sense. I don't think he's top priority and he certainly doesn't fit in what we perceive to be the Heat culture."

With his usual antics that he has come to be known with by the entire NBA community, the NBA analyst perceives Irving as not a good fit for the Heat culture.

The LA Lakers could acquire Kyrie Irving in a three-team trade involving the San Antonio Spurs

Kyrie Irving #2 of the Cleveland Cavaliers and LeBron James #23 dispute a call during the first quarter against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on March 1, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Kyrie Irving's trade to the LA Lakers is said to have taken a new dimension with a third team in play. The San Antonio Spurs are willing to absorb Russell Westbrook's deal with their huge cap space to help facilitate the trade.

According to SpursTalk's LJ Ellis, the Spurs are actively looking to rent out their cap space in exchange for draft capital. He shared that the Spurs are open to aiding in the facilitation of one of the biggest acquisitions with hopes of getting rewarded.

“How do the Spurs plan to use their cap space? Ellis wrote. “The Spurs are actively looking to rent out their cap space in exchange for draft capital.

"With All-Stars like Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant and Donovan Mitchell on the trade market, the Spurs are hoping to be handsomely rewarded for helping to facilitate the acquisition of one of those big names.”

He reported that the trade possibly happening was that of Irving heading to the Lakers and Westbrook ending up with the Spurs. In exchange for that trade, the Spurs are reportedly requesting an unprotected first-round pick from the Lakers.

“According to multiple sources, the trade that is closest to happening involves Kyrie Irving being sent to the Los Angeles Lakers and Russell Westbrook being routed to the Spurs,” Ellis continued. “To facilitate that trade, the sources tell me the Spurs want an unprotected first-round pick from the Lakers.”

With the Nets not wanting Westbrook, this solves the problem, but the Lakers will be required to part with draft capital.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far