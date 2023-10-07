What is Michael Kidd-Gilchrist doing now? Looking at former Mavericks forward retiring during COVID-19

Michael Kidd-Gilchrist had an eight-year career in the NBA before almost completely fading from the public eye. He is often regarded as one of the biggest draft busts in recent basketball history, failing to fulfill the expectations that came with being the second overall pick.

Chosen just one pick after Anthony Davis, Kidd-Gilchrist was drafted by the Charlotte Bobcats and spent eight seasons with the franchise before eventually reaching a buyout agreement in 2020.

He then joined the Dallas Mavericks and played 13 games before retiring amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

After his NBA career, he redirected his attention toward founding his non-profit organization "Change and Impact: Voices for Stuttering."

Kidd-Gilchrist has been actively championing the cause of healthcare legislation on Capitol Hill that promotes research into stuttering intervention and enhances insurance coverage for speech therapy.

“Many people do not realize speech therapy is not covered or is poorly covered by insurance,” said Kidd-Gilchrist, who himself did not receive speech therapy until 2011 when he enrolled at the University of Kentucky, in an event at St. Ambrose University this June.

“I don’t like talking, but I have grown to appreciate who I am, and that's a big thanks to my village. Without speech-language pathologists, many people like myself will lack the confidence I now have. We are on the same mission,” Kidd-Gilchrist added.

Michael Kidd-Gilchrist’s NBA career earnings

Although he didn't achieve star status in the NBA, Kidd-Gilchrist enjoyed a nearly decade-long career by serving as a valuable role player. He earned his income by effectively fulfilling his designated role on the teams he played for.

Over the course of his career, he reportedly made $72,760,923. He made $9,412,560 in two years as a Bobcat, $62,537,600 in six seasons as a Hornet and $810,763 as a Maverick.

He had the potential to increase his earnings, had he developed a 3-point shooting ability, but unfortunately, he didn't. Throughout his career, Kidd-Gilchrist maintained a 27.2% shooting percentage from beyond the arc and never managed to make more than two three-pointers in a single game.

His shooting form is also unbelievably awkward.

Kidd-Gilchrist's career achievements were modest. His highest scoring output in a game was 25 points, a mark he reached on two occasions. Additionally, he achieved career highs of 16 rebounds, six assists, six steals, and seven blocks during his time in the league.

Although his NBA career may not have been remarkable, it's impressive to witness his dedication to advocating for other important causes.