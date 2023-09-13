What did Miles Bridges do in 2022? Hornets star's domestic abuse case resurfaces online amidst Kevin Porter Jr. arrest

Before Kevin Porter Jr., Miles Bridges was the latest NBA player to be caught up in a domestic violence incident. The ordeal led to him missing an entire season.

In November of 2022, Miles Bridges received three years probation with no jail time after pleading no contest to domestic violence charges. A few months prior, he was accused of assualting his girlfriend at the time in front of their two children.

Because kids were present, Bridges was also facing child abuse charges. However, they ended up being dismissed.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Along with being put on probation, Bridges was also tasked to complete a year of domestic violence counseling and parenting classes. The Charlotte Hornets forward was also given community services.

Not long after his charges became official, the NBA suspended him as well. He was set to sit out 30 games, 10 of those will be served at the start of this upcoming season.

Bridges missed the entire 2023 season, but the Hornets decided to sign him this offseason. The 25-year-old will be playing on a one-year, $7.9 million deal.

NBA fans want Miles Bridges and Kevin Porter Jr. out of the league

In the case of Miles Bridges and Kevin Porter Jr., fans feel there is no room for them in the NBA. Judging on how things went with him and the Charlotte Hornets, many fear that the young guard will be back with the Houston Rockets at some point.

As more gruesome facts about the Porter Jr. case come to light, countless fans have taken to social media about his career being over. Bridges also gets drawn in but he's managed to return this year.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Some fans are also calling out the rest of the league for not speaking up on this issue. They want to see players speaking out on these cases the same way they did when Noah Lyles attacked the league.

Expand Tweet

While Bridges has been able to make a comeback, there is no telling what will happen to Porter Jr. Earlier this week, he was arrested on domestic violence charges after assualting his girlfriend in a hotel room.

According to reports, the Houston Rockets are not able to give out any punishment to Porter Jr. at this time. They have to wait until the league conducted its own investigation on the situation.

Expand Tweet