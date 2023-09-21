What did Miles Bridges do to his wife in 2022? What do we know so far about the incident that led to Hornets star's arrest?

Miles Bridges' online drama with Austin Rivers has put him in the headlines once more after the latter called out the Charlotte Hornets star who sat out the entirety of last season after a case of domestic violence by his wife Mychelle Johnson.

Speaking on "The Ringer," Rivers weighed in on the Hornet's upcoming season with emphasis on LaMelo Ball. He rubbed off Bridges the wrong way when he referred to the forward as "troubled youth." This sparked a scathing reply from the 25-year-old, shifting the spotlight back on him again after the murky incident last year.

Earlier, he pled no contest to the felony domestic charges and was sentenced to three years of probation, while the other charges were dismissed.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

This was followed by Charlotte bringing him back after their investigation. Having played the 2021-22 season last averaging 20.2 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 3.8 assists, Miles Bridges will hope to set things right for himself and the team with his second chance.

What did Miles Bridges do to his wife Mychelle Johnson in 2022?

In July 2022, Mychelle Johnson took to social media to share images of assault against her, and Miles Bridges was arrested soon after for the physical altercation. While the post on Instagram has since been deleted, Johnson's words were already documented. According to USA Today:

"I hate that it has come to this but I can't be silent anymore," she said. "I've allowed someone to destroy my home, abuse me in every way possible and traumatize our kids for life."

She added,

"I have nothing to prove to the world, but I won't allow anyone who could do something so horrible to have no remorse and paint a picture of something I'm not."

The report added that the pictures showed Johnson with a swollen lip and nose. The injuries also included a swollen wrist and bruises on her arms, and back, and cuts on her leg.

That said, Johnson also took to social media earlier this year saying Bridges was not a "woman beater" and deserved a second chance to play.

Expand Tweet

This move saw the Charlotte Hornets sit him out of this past season. Previously, the forward made an opening statement showing he had reformed and made his intentions clear.

“I just want to apologize to everybody for the pain and embarrassment that I caused everyone, but especially my family," he said. "This year away, I’ve used it to prioritize just going to therapy and becoming the best person I can be — someone that my family and everybody here can be proud of.”

Expand Tweet

Given how things have unfolded with Kevin Porter Jr. after allegedly assaulting his WNBA girlfriend Kysre Gondrezick in a New York hotel last week, Miles Bridges will consider himself fortunate for another shot.

The spotlight on him will not reduce nonetheless and he will have some tough times when he takes the floor, but for now, his return to the NBA marks good news for him and the Hornets.