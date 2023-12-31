What is Miles McBride's contract? Closer look at salary and earning as New York Knicks extend reserve guard

The New York Knicks exercised a team option on Miles McBride before the season started. He was the 36th pick of the 2021 NBA Draft and signed a three-year $4.32 million contract with the Knicks. McBride is earning $1.8 million in his final year with the team.

New York, however, decided to extend his tenure. They have given him a three-year $13 million deal. The former West Virginia star will earn approximately $4.0 in the first year, $4.3 million in the second and $4.6 during the 2026-27 season. He becomes an unrestricted free agent after that.

Miles McBride has played in 18 of the New York Knicks’ 32 games this season. He is averaging only 4.6 minutes per game. The good news for McBride is he could have a bigger role for the team in the coming years.

The New York Knicks is securing backcourt depth by extending Miles McBride

The New York Knicks, after months of rumors, finally made a big trade. They sent RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley and a 2024 second-round pick from Detroit for the Toronto Raptors OG Anunoby, Malachi Flynn and Precious Achiuwa.

Jalen Brunson and Donte DiVincenzo are likely taking up major minutes in the backcourt. Flynn, the former Raptor, can come off the bench but he becomes a restricted free agent after this season. Tom Thibodeau might be looking at Miles McBride as the better fit in New York, which was why the extension was given.

McBride is averaging 2.8 points and 1.0 assists in three seasons with the Knicks. Part of the reason why he hasn’t been on the floor often is his poor shooting. He is hitting just 35.0% of his shots, including 29.2% from deep.

Thibodeau has sometimes leaned on him in the past for his defense, hustle and energy. If he wants to earn more playing time, he will badly need to work on his shotmaking and efficiency. McBride can’t be traded until June 30, 2024. “Thibs” will have more than enough time to look at his development.

If Miles McBride falls short of expectations, he has a team-friendly contract that the New York Knicks can use in a trade.