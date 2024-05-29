"What mindset? We gotta win one" - Luka Doncic downplays pressures of Game 5 after closeout loss 

Luka Doncic downplayed the pressure of Game 5 that fell on the Dallas Mavericks after the Minnesota Timberwolves staved off elimination with a 105-100 win in Game 4 on Tuesday. With Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns relentlessly attacking the paint, the T-Wolves had the better of Doncic and Kyrie Irving to notch up a win and avoid a series sweep.

The Slovenian ended his evening with a triple-double that included a four-point play. However, it wasn't enough as Minnesota eked a win to stay alive.

In the aftermath of the win, Doncic said it was about getting one more victory:

"We gotta win four games. What mindset? We gotta win one more game, that's it."

Doncic ended his evening with 28 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists. Kyrie Irving had 16 points. For the Timberwolves, Edwards had 29 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists. Towns had 25 points and five rebounds.

Edwards put the Wolves up by five with a jumper just inside the arc with 39 seconds left on the clock, and Minnesota hung on despite Edwards fouling Luka Doncic on a made 3 for a three-point Mavs deficit with 12 seconds remaining. Ultimately, it was a win that gave the T-Wolves another shot at staying alive in the playoffs.

Luka Doncic takes the blame for Mavericks' Game 4 loss

Luka Doncic didn’t mince his words when he blamed himself following the 105-100 loss to the Timberwolves in Game 4. A win would have seen the Mavs head to the NBA Finals to face the Boston Celtics, but instead, they are now on a flight home for a crucial Game 5.

"I think that game is on me. I just didn't give enough energy," Doncic said.

Doncic registered his sixth triple-double of these playoffs but he had a poor shooting performance (7-of-21 from the floor) and in the process, matched forward P.J. Washington for the worst plus-minus of the night (minus-13), per an ESPN report.

Also taking the blame was Kyrie Irving, who added:

"He's not alone in this. I expect him to say something like that, especially knowing how much he cares how much he wants to win, and how much he wants to lead our group. So I expect nothing less. I think you heard me, too, just say that it's on me. That's what you're supposed to hear from the leaders of your team."

Luka Doncic and Dallas will now hope to close things out when the action shifts to American Airlines Center for Game 5 on Thursday.