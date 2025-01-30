  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • New York Knicks
  • "What minute police think it’s like playing for Thibs" - Josh Hart hilariously claps back at critics fretting over Tom Thibodeau overusing starters

"What minute police think it’s like playing for Thibs" - Josh Hart hilariously claps back at critics fretting over Tom Thibodeau overusing starters

By Ubong Richard Archibong
Modified Jan 30, 2025 19:40 GMT
NBA: In Season-Quarterfinals-New York Knicks at Milwaukee Bucks - Source: Imagn
Josh Hart hilariously claps back at critics fretting over Tom Thibodeau overusing starters (image credit: IMAGN)

New York Knicks guard Josh Hart defended Tom Thibodeau's rotation decisions on Thursday, as he pushed back against critics he dubbed the "minutes police." Hart's tweet came in response to fan criticism over the heavy minutes played by Knicks starters.

Hart posted a meme of a baby crying as a GIF with teammate Jalen Brunson in the background.

“What the minute police think it’s like playing for Thibs,” Hart tweeted.
also-read-trending Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Hart had previously expressed his frustration with the constant scrutiny after the Saturday home win over the Sacramento Kings. He spoke to Alan Hahn of MSG Network after the 143-120 victory.

“Thibs gave us a couple of days off," Hart said. "You know so we had energy, the minutes police can relax for a little bit.”

Hart isn't the only one who has pushed back to the so-called "minutes police." Karl-Anthony Towns has also spoken out against the criticism.

The Knicks have four players in the top five in minutes played this season. Mikal Bridges, who hasn’t missed a game in his seven-year career, is No. 1 with 1,771 minutes. He is followed by Hart (No. 2 at 1,703 minutes), OG Anunoby (No. 3 at 1,688 minutes) and Jalen Brunson (No. 5 at 1,591 minutes).

New York Knicks Josh Hart reveals retirement timeline

Josh Hart revealed his retirement plans in a postgame interview after the win over the Sacramento Kings on Saturday. Hart, who turns 30 in March, expressed his desire to play for five more years with an emphasis on winning.

"I'm hoping, God-willing, I have five more years playing this game man," Hart said. "My clock is ticking. I just want to win."
NBA: Denver Nuggets at New York Knicks - Source: Imagn
NBA: Denver Nuggets at New York Knicks - Source: Imagn

Hart's timeline would put his retirement at 34 years old, a typical age for NBA players to transition out of the league — except if you’re LeBron James. However, it's uncertain whether Hart will stick to this plan as a lot can change in five years.

His performance this season suggests he still has plenty to offer. He is averaging 13.9 points, 9.7 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game.

New York Knicks Fan? Check out the latest Knicks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी