What mistakes were made on Kobe Bryant statue? A closer look at errors in 5x NBA Champion's tribute outside Crypto arena

Kobe Bryant was one of the most important players in the history of the LA Lakers. The late 18-time All-Star spent the entirety of his career with the LA Lakers and won five NBA titles in his Hall of Fame career. His contributions to the Lakers' legacy are undeniable, and he was recently honored with a statue outside the Crypto.com Arena.

While the move was met with much anticipation, the statue has been criticized of late. Unveiled via a large celebratory ceremony last month, the statue has a range of obvious mistakes that have now become the talking point.

Jose Calderon and Von Wafer, two former Bryant teammates who played a huge role in his 81-point game against the Toronto Raptors in 2006, had their names misspelled.

Furthermore, the phrase ‘coach’s decision’ is spelled as ‘Coach's Decicion,’ bringing forth further criticism from fans.

Kobe Bryant’s statue criticized due to multiple errors

The multiple errors are seemingly a result of a lack of carefulness. Fans on Reddit had a fun time taking down their hilarious jabs at the franchise.

The statue has a QR code, which can be used to watch Kobe Bryant’s highlights from his illustrious career.

Furthermore, the statue also has five NBA titles placed around it and includes a triangular base. That, in itself, is a tribute to Phil Jackson’s triangle offense, which effectively revolutionized the way teams attack in the NBA.

Hence, what was meant to be a commendable tribute to Kobe Bryant is now being criticized for all the silly errors that could have been avoided.