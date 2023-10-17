What are Nate Tibbetts’ contract details with the Phoenix Mercury? Latest reports explored

The Phoenix Mercury made a big splash on Monday by hiring Orlando Magic assistant coach Nate Tibbetts as the franchise's new head coach. Per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the lucrative deal is set to make Tibbetts the highest-paid coach in WNBA history. This means that he will overtake Las Vegas Aces coach Becky Hammon, who makes more than $1 million per season, as the league's highest-paid coach. However, the exact terms of Tibbetts’ historic contract have yet to be disclosed.

Tibbetts has long been one of the most well-regarded assistants in the NBA. Outside of his two-year stint as lead assistant in Orlando, he has also been an assistant with the Portland Trail Blazers and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Tibbetts’ hire comes after Mercury owner Mat Ishbia hired former Golden State Warriors executive Nick U'Ren as the team's new general manager in July. So, Ishbia has already made a massive imprint on the Mercury by bringing in extensive NBA experience since taking over as owner in February. He has also made it clear that he is willing to spare no expense to do so.

Mat Ishbia set to invest more than $100 million in new practice facility for Phoenix Mercury

Earlier this month, Mat Ishbia announced his plans to invest more than $100 million in a new world-class practice facility for the Phoenix Mercury. Per ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, the Mercury will also have a joint downtown headquarters with Ishbia’s Phoenix Suns.

After the announcement, Ishbia told ESPN that his goal is for the Mercury to become one of the world’s premier sports organizations:

“We want to have one of the greatest sports organizations in the world,” Ishbia said.

“And to do that you have to invest in the people.”

Ishbia also added that he wants the new facility to be constructed as soon as possible:

“I don't like things that take two years,” Ishbia said.

“We're going to do it right, and we're going to do it fast. It's going to be a special place for the Mercury.”

So, all things considered, Ishbia continues to establish himself as one of the most ambitious owners in all of professional sports.